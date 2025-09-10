Brielle Anyea’s 2020 Swim Search Shoot Spotlighted Bold Beach Style
Brielle Anyea was nothing less than a vision during her 2020 Swim Seach photo shoot in Turks & Caicos. In addition to the timeless pieces she modeled, Anyea gave the camera numerous supermodel-esque poses, resulting in a stunning SI Swimsuit feature that captured her incomparable beauty.
But her 2020 shoot wasn’t just the time she delivered back-to-back magazine-worthy flicks, as that year she also wrote a moving letter to her younger self. In the open letter, she acknowledged how far she’d come and also looked forward to all the places she would go. Her letter may have been for her, but there’s no doubt its message was relatable to everyone.
Anyea’s SI Swimsuit feature was an amazing look at the overall beauty of this model, and—even five years later—it still hits the same.
Anyea and berry red was a combo that paired perfectly together. The color of the swimsuit complemented her sun-kissed skin, while the style of the bikini hugged every one of her curves to flatter her physique. From head to toe, she was radiant.
“Hey, Brie! I am incredibly proud of you. Despite the bellyaches and hardships that come with growing up, you've been managing so well,” she wrote in her letter. “If you only knew how many barriers you would break, you wouldn't feel inadequate. You wouldn't feel as if life is only made to experience darkness but created to discover indefinite light.”
Light salmon pink is an underrated summery color, and Anyea easily proved why this shouldn’t be the case. Her swimsuit by Missesbrie could surpass any trend, being a great staple to pull out on those fine beach days. The white tie-strings were a cool addition, especially to make the bikini pop even further.
“I remember your late-night cries about your skin tone, your stretch marks developing over your ‘bumpy’ legs, and your kinky curls that refuse to soften. I also remember your prayers for the flattest tummy after stalking every high-fashion magazine and the dreams to wake up an entirely new person. The way our world made you feel still hurts my heart today.”
The sun may have been shining bright on the glowing skin of Anyea, but she was still the one who shined the brightest in this snap. Posing confidently in her dark camel brown bikini, she made delivering a head-turning image look effortless and breathtaking.
“We have ways of making those that are ‘different’ feel like outcasts from outer space. I hope one day our world realizes how powerful we are when embracing the breathtaking beauty of difference.”
SI Swimsuit photographer Yu Tsai definitely did his big one with this picture, as he simultaneously caught the moment someone was catching air in the sky, as well as the moment Anyea gave a goddess pose in her cream white one-piece. The waves crashing, the rocks behind her, the deep plunge in her suit—everything was working in her favor here.
“Girl, you will move mountains! Your confidence will soar. Your desire to create change will strengthen. Your determination will open doors that were never there before. You will meet amazing women and girls just like you,” she wrote. “They will have confidence in themselves after seeing someone like them, encouraging others to define their world, and inviting everyone else to be a part.”
Anyea gave shimmery olive green a run for its money. What’s not to love about her in this bikini from IShine365? She was captivating in every single way, demanding a double-take when viewing the charm exuding from her fierce gaze and stunning swimsuit. An easy favorite, the 2020 photo shoot is made even more memorable with this snap.
“Do not let anyone else determine your future. The best way to spark change is to become change. Pass this on to the next girl who feels just like you. I love you.”
She concluded, “P.S. I know it seems like life has continuous, gloomy obstacles, but with time and love, it gets as bright as the morning sun.”