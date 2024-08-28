Fall Fashion Is Here: 3 Ways to Nail Your September Style
It’s nearly September. Some of us are wishing for an endless summer, while others are ready to bust out the leather pants. No matter what way you lean, it makes September arguably the most difficult month to dress for. It’s not just a problem for the non-fashion obsessed: we’re all just trying to make fall happen before Mother Nature does.
Whether you’re dressing for school, the office or a night out, I’ve rounded up some of my favorite transitional pieces that will help you look polished, chic and weather appropriate this season.
The beach sweater
I’m always talking about the “beach sweater.” What’s that, you ask? It’s an easy lightweight sweater that you’d have on hand for chilly summer dinner parties. It’s the same sweater you reach for to feel more put together on a coffee run or to toss in a tote and bring to the beach. It will be that beach sweater that will serve you very well in pre-fall dressing.
The formula is simple. For this look, you should opt for a great pair of jeans, a sharp leather belt, a fitted T-shirt and a closed-toe shoe. Assemble your look and layer on your sweater when needed throughout the day.
Power poplin
A poplin dress is staple for about eight months of the year in New York. I have a crisp black STAUD maxi dress that I wear with combat boots and a leather jacket in the spring and fall, then let it stand alone with a strappy sandal in the summer. It works for meetings, lunches, dinners and popping around the city. I’ve rounded up some of my favorite poplin pieces on the market that you can make your next closet staple.
Statement denim
Early fall is one of the best times of year to show off a statement denim piece. For instance, a denim jumpsuit is often too hot for a summer day, and doesn't lend well to be layered for dressing for the cooler months. Denim-on-denim is one of the chicest ways to ring in the new season. Look for lightweight cashmere, linen blends and cotton for the perfect weight.
