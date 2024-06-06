Jasmine Sanders Embraces Mermaidcore in Baby Blue Silk Skirt and Sequined Top
Jasmine Sanders isn’t yet over her outfit from SI Swimsuit’s 60th anniversary issue launch party last month—and neither are we.
The model showed up to the poolside party at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla., wearing an outfit made for the tropical destination. Posing under palm trees and shining in the light from the iconic Guitar Tower, Sanders looked majestic in her baby blue silk maxi skirt and sequined bralette. She paired the set with a simple pair of gold heels. Sporting her blonde hair down and dramatic eye makeup, the 32-year-old was eye-catching.
Though typically known on her social media channels as the “Golden Barbie,” she rebranded for the evening, referring to herself as “Mermaid Barbie” in a clip that she posted to her Instagram account on June 4. The description couldn’t have been any more accurate—the combination of baby blue and silver sequins made for one of the best examples of mermaidcore we’ve seen to date. In the video, the model strutted along the wooden pool deck as she showed off all angles of her outfit.
Between the fashion (and looks like Sanders’s), the dinners and parties, the 60th anniversary celebration was one for the books. And for Sanders, it was a celebration of six years with the SI Swimsuit Issue, a partnership that has included two magazine covers (including the front of the 2021 magazine following her photo shoot in Bali and the 2024 special edition legends cover), countless beautiful photos and endless good memories.