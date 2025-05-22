Jasmine Tookes Is an Ethereal, Bronzed Goddess in Sleek Black Suit From Montce Collaboration
Jasmine Tookes’s latest Instagram post feels like the first page of a European summer moodboard: warm golden-hour light, her bronzed skin glowing and a sleek black one-piece that sculpts like couture.
“La dolce vita summer with @montce_swim 🤎,” the supermodel captioned the carousel, standing tall and poised in the hero style from her newly launched collaboration with Montce Swimwear.
The drop marks a major moment for the style icon and high-fashion campaign stalwart, whose thoughtful, elegant aesthetic is reflected in every detail of the 90-piece Montce x Jasmine Tookes collection.
The gorgeous, timeless one-piece features a slim silhouette that instantly flatters and elevates, with a fitted midsection designed to cinch the waist and enhance an hourglass shape, a high-cut, elongated leg and a flattering scoop neckline.
“Beyond excited for this collab, and to see all the special places you wear it this summer! Hope you love it as much as I do,” the mom of one, who shares her daughter with husband Juan David Borrero, continued.
The collection, crafted with Montce founder Alexandra Grief, is inspired by the “dreamiest corners of Europe: Lake Como, Tuscany’s rolling hills, and the sun-drenched Italian Riviera,” while staying rooted in the brand’s Florida heritage.
“I wanted each piece to represent the places I love and what makes me feel confident and beautiful in the summer,” Tookes shared in a statement announcing the partnership. “Montce has such a strong vision when it comes to design and fit—it was the perfect collaboration.”
The line features minimalist, vacation-ready swimwear, elevated staples and versatile silhouettes in rich hues like Tuscan red, earthy green floral and jet black. Designed for everything from coastal getaways to quiet afternoons poolside, the drop also debuts six new colorways: cherry, sienna floral, ivy bandana, sable, cherry cream and veronica floral offered in Montce’s signature luxe styles.
“After being introduced to Jasmine organically through our brands last year, we were immediately captivated by her beauty, but it was her warmth, presence, and effortless elegance that truly sealed the deal,” Grief said in a press release. “When the time came to choose a partner for our capsule collection, Jasmine was the obvious choice: a literal supermodel, with the personality to match, a mother, female founder, and someone with incredible taste... it was a no brainer.”
In addition to her years of modeling and walking global runways, Tookes is also the cofounder of the activewear and lifestyle wellness platform JOJA, as well as new beauty and bodycare brand Brunel, where she champions representation and balance in an often relentless industry. The design of this collection reflects that mission—it’s polished, confident and built for real women’s bodies and lives.