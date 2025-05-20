Your Memorial Day Weekend Packing Guide: From Flowy Skirts to Flirty Bikinis
Memorial Day Weekend marks the unofficial start of summer. Whether you’re heading out of town, road tripping down the coast or staying local for a rooftop hang or backyard BBQ, it’s the perfect excuse to hit refresh on your warm-weather wardrobe. Think flowy dresses that catch the breeze just right, bikinis made for poolside lounging and chic, one-of-a-kind accessories to tie it all together.
The long weekend calls for outfits that can do it all: transition from brunch to the beach, handle both sun-soaked afternoons and chillier sunset moments, and of course, look just as cute in real life as they do on your Instagram feed. It’s all about comfort, versatility and a little bit of main character energy.
We’ve rounded up everything you need to pack for a stylish, stress-free Memorial Day weekend—from statement swimsuits and SPF essentials to comfy layers and wear-everywhere sandals. Wherever you’re spending the holiday, consider this your ultimate guide to kicking off summer in style.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Quasar belt, $111
This abstract orb galaxy belt is a sleek, modern accessory that merges Baobab’s signature silhouette with a chic link structure. Equal parts stylish and versatile, it’s the perfect finishing touch for any look.
Red Cut-Out, $99
Turn heads in this bold red cut-out one-piece, featuring luxe gold hardware, sculpting fabric and a confidence-boosting fit with just the right amount of coverage.
Mila Anklet, $53
Freshwater rice pearls and tube beads are intricately constructed to mimic a classic ball chain—an elegant twist on a timeless silhouette.
Brie midi, $120
This soft ivory dress features an exclusive tomato print, a center back zip and a flattering, breezy fit. It was designed in Australia with delicate charm and warm-weather ease.
Rae flats, $228
The Rae sandal is an elevated flat thong style made from luxe snake-embossed cement leather with a contrasting black base, tapered straps and a soft square toe. A squared-off heel adds a sleek, modern finish—perfect for everyday sophistication.
Mockingbird set, $264
Dive into luxury with this unique blue-green bikini set, crafted from premium Italian eco-friendly Lycra. Each piece is hand-beaded with intricate mockingbird and botanical motifs, blending elegance, artistry and sustainability in one stunning look.
Ecru Drawstring Loose Jean, $90
These effortlessly cool, low-rise baggy jeans in a versatile ecru shade feature a chic drawstring detail and timeless fit. Perfect for any season, they pair just as well with a colorful crochet tank as they do with an Aperol spritz in hand.
Custard bag, $348
This lemon custard shoulder bag is crafted from high-shine heritage leather with a moderately firm structure—roomy enough to fit your wallet, phone, keys and many lip products.
Jade striped, $65
These ultra-cropped rib knit shorts bring a sporty vibe in a super soft, airy fabric perfect for warm weather.
Glow Serum, $58
This creamy oil-serum hybrid wraps skin in 11 concentrated actives and lipids to brighten, firm and restore the skin barrier. It delivers instant radiance and a glossy, lit-from-within glow.
Harper, $93
The Harper Shirt is bold, vibrant and designed to stand out. Inspired by the energy of the city, it’s the perfect pick for those who love a modern, confident look.
Pearl Earrings, $68
These elegant drop earrings feature biwa-shaped pearls, inspired by the historic Egyptian port city of Alexandria—“The Pearl of the Mediterranean”—a nod to ancient opulence and timeless beauty.
Lotion SPF, $48
This oversized 20 fl oz bottle of “The World’s Best-Smelling Sunscreen” features a deluxe PowerPump™ for fast, easy application and comes with a collectible bracelet handle. With SPF 50 protection, it’s reef-safe, vegan, cruelty-free and dermatologist-tested.
Burgundy Pumps, €105
We’re obsessed with Alohas’s sneakers and ballet flats, and we have no doubt their heels are utter perfection too. These super chic and versatile burgundy heels feature a stylish square-toe and the comfort of a slingback silhouette.
Frankie, $65
With a classic acetate frame and universally flattering silhouette, these black sunglasses are a foolproof go-to that pairs seamlessly with any outfit.
SOS Faceguard, $32
This clinically-tested mineral SPF is non-irritating, eye-safe and makeup-friendly with three seals of approval.
Taming Wand, $18
This multitasking, vegan styling cream comes with a built-in wand to slick back flyaways, tame frizz and style edges in one swipe. Infused with dragon fruit, cactus flower and prickly pear, it delivers moisture, shine and a smooth, citrus-scented finish—perfect for touch-ups on the go.
Florence Flats, $159
The beautiful mesh black and white ballet flats are practically begging to take you out for a cup of coffee and a farmers market stroll.