Your Memorial Day Weekend Packing Guide: From Flowy Skirts to Flirty Bikinis

Because you deserve to be the most stylish one from the streets to the surf to the spritz.

Ananya Panchal

Rayna Vallandingham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by Lybethras.
Rayna Vallandingham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by Lybethras. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Memorial Day Weekend marks the unofficial start of summer. Whether you’re heading out of town, road tripping down the coast or staying local for a rooftop hang or backyard BBQ, it’s the perfect excuse to hit refresh on your warm-weather wardrobe. Think flowy dresses that catch the breeze just right, bikinis made for poolside lounging and chic, one-of-a-kind accessories to tie it all together.

The long weekend calls for outfits that can do it all: transition from brunch to the beach, handle both sun-soaked afternoons and chillier sunset moments, and of course, look just as cute in real life as they do on your Instagram feed. It’s all about comfort, versatility and a little bit of main character energy.

We’ve rounded up everything you need to pack for a stylish, stress-free Memorial Day weekend—from statement swimsuits and SPF essentials to comfy layers and wear-everywhere sandals. Wherever you’re spending the holiday, consider this your ultimate guide to kicking off summer in style.

Quasar belt, $111

Baobab
Baobab

This abstract orb galaxy belt is a sleek, modern accessory that merges Baobab’s signature silhouette with a chic link structure. Equal parts stylish and versatile, it’s the perfect finishing touch for any look.

Red Cut-Out, $99

Gooseberry Intimates
Gooseberry Intimates

Turn heads in this bold red cut-out one-piece, featuring luxe gold hardware, sculpting fabric and a confidence-boosting fit with just the right amount of coverage.

Mila Anklet, $53

Kara Yoo
Kara Yoo

Freshwater rice pearls and tube beads are intricately constructed to mimic a classic ball chain—an elegant twist on a timeless silhouette.

Brie midi, $120

VRG GRL
VRG GRL

This soft ivory dress features an exclusive tomato print, a center back zip and a flattering, breezy fit. It was designed in Australia with delicate charm and warm-weather ease.

Rae flats, $228

PAIGE
PAIGE

The Rae sandal is an elevated flat thong style made from luxe snake-embossed cement leather with a contrasting black base, tapered straps and a soft square toe. A squared-off heel adds a sleek, modern finish—perfect for everyday sophistication.

Mockingbird set, $264

Cleonie
Cleonie

Dive into luxury with this unique blue-green bikini set, crafted from premium Italian eco-friendly Lycra. Each piece is hand-beaded with intricate mockingbird and botanical motifs, blending elegance, artistry and sustainability in one stunning look.

Ecru Drawstring Loose Jean, $90

Abercrombie
Abercrombie

These effortlessly cool, low-rise baggy jeans in a versatile ecru shade feature a chic drawstring detail and timeless fit. Perfect for any season, they pair just as well with a colorful crochet tank as they do with an Aperol spritz in hand.

Custard bag, $348

Reformation
Reformation

This lemon custard shoulder bag is crafted from high-shine heritage leather with a moderately firm structure—roomy enough to fit your wallet, phone, keys and many lip products.

Jade striped, $65

Adanola
Adanola

These ultra-cropped rib knit shorts bring a sporty vibe in a super soft, airy fabric perfect for warm weather.

Glow Serum, $58

Iris & Romeo
Iris & Romeo

This creamy oil-serum hybrid wraps skin in 11 concentrated actives and lipids to brighten, firm and restore the skin barrier. It delivers instant radiance and a glossy, lit-from-within glow.

Harper, $93

Susmies
Susmies

The Harper Shirt is bold, vibrant and designed to stand out. Inspired by the energy of the city, it’s the perfect pick for those who love a modern, confident look.

Pearl Earrings, $68

Child of Wild
Child of Wild

These elegant drop earrings feature biwa-shaped pearls, inspired by the historic Egyptian port city of Alexandria—“The Pearl of the Mediterranean”—a nod to ancient opulence and timeless beauty.

Lotion SPF, $48

Vacation
Vacation

This oversized 20 fl oz bottle of “The World’s Best-Smelling Sunscreen” features a deluxe PowerPump™ for fast, easy application and comes with a collectible bracelet handle. With SPF 50 protection, it’s reef-safe, vegan, cruelty-free and dermatologist-tested.

Burgundy Pumps, €105

Alohas
Alohas

We’re obsessed with Alohas’s sneakers and ballet flats, and we have no doubt their heels are utter perfection too. These super chic and versatile burgundy heels feature a stylish square-toe and the comfort of a slingback silhouette.

Frankie, $65

Otra
Otra

With a classic acetate frame and universally flattering silhouette, these black sunglasses are a foolproof go-to that pairs seamlessly with any outfit.

SOS Faceguard, $32

Tower 28
Tower 28

This clinically-tested mineral SPF is non-irritating, eye-safe and makeup-friendly with three seals of approval.

Taming Wand, $18

Dae
Sephora

This multitasking, vegan styling cream comes with a built-in wand to slick back flyaways, tame frizz and style edges in one swipe. Infused with dragon fruit, cactus flower and prickly pear, it delivers moisture, shine and a smooth, citrus-scented finish—perfect for touch-ups on the go.

Florence Flats, $159

For Love & Lemons
For Love & Lemons

The beautiful mesh black and white ballet flats are practically begging to take you out for a cup of coffee and a farmers market stroll.

