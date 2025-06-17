Sailor Brinkley Cook Has Her Own Andie Anderson Moment in Butter Yellow Slip Dress
Sailor Brinkley Cook channeled our favorite early 2000s rom-com heroine this weekend. The model stepped out under the June sunshine in a stunning butter yellow satin dress from LoveShackFancy, adorned with dainty white polka dots.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
The sweet, summery Manuela Slip Dress ($545) hugged her sculpted frame perfectly, offering a blend of soft cottagecore charm and subtle sultry allure. With delicate scalloped lace at the bust and slender spaghetti straps, the look felt both feminine and flirty. She accessorized with textured gold hoop earrings
The 26-year-old posed against a formal patio set beneath a large, lush green tree, with sunlight filtering through the leaves and casting an ethereal glow over her. She leaned into the camera with a soft smolder, one hand resting on the couch and the other running through her loosely curled blonde hair, recreating the same golden glow that Andie Anderson radiated in her iconic backless yellow gown scene from How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days. She accessorized with textured gold hoop earrings.
In the next photo, the SI Swimsuit alum beamed with her signature radiant smile. Her glam was fresh and dewy, featuring feathered brows, rosy cheeks, wispy lashes and a glossy mauve lip. Brinkley Cook, who appeared in the 2017 issue alongside her mom, SI Swimsuit legend Christie Brinkley, and sister Alexa Ray Joel in Turks and Caicos, returned the following year for two features: a beautiful rookie spread in Aruba and a powerful in-studio shoot titled In Her Own Words.
“Caught a ray 🌞 @loveshackfancy,” she captioned the trio of images on June 15.
“Little Miss Sunshine 💛,” Mia Siegel commented.
“my Hamptons princess 👸🏼,” Gabby Westbrook-Patrick added.
Today, Brinkley Cook uses her platform to share glimpses of her life in the spotlight while forging her own path. She famously starred in a Silk Nextmilk campaign that playfully referenced her mother’s iconic “Got Milk?” ad from the ’90s, but has expanded her focus beyond modeling. She’s the founder of Sacred + Divine, a home decor brand, and is a passionate advocate for ocean and wildlife conservation.
Earlier this month, she announced her partnership with The Coral Collective, the world’s largest conservation coalition working to save coral reefs from extinction.
“We’re pleased to officially welcome fellow ocean lover and coral reef champion Sailor Brinkley Cook to The Coral Collective. 🪸🪸 Looking forward to ensuring a future for coral reefs with you Sailor,” the organization wrote on Instagram.