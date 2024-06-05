SI Swimsuit Rookie Jena Sims Shares Favorite Swimwear Trend This Season
This past weekend, Jena Sims joined SI Swimsuit for a two-day celebration of Miami Swim Week, the annual event where swimwear brands put their best seasonal styles on display.
The 2024 SI Swimsuit rookie recently caught up with Ocean Drive magazine to share her favorite things about this year’s many Swim Week events. She offered insights into everything from the runway shows to her summer tanning locale preferences (spoiler: she’s a fan of laying out by the pool deck rather than on the beach).
But one of our favorite parts of the quick question and answer session—which Sims filmed in a stunning yellow high-neck gown with a major side slit—was her take on the best swimwear trend of the season. The week is, after all, dedicated to all things swimsuit design, and her answer gave a little insight into which styles we should be grabbing ahead of summer travel.
“My favorite swimwear trend this year is [swimsuits with] 3D elements, where they have embellishments on [them],” she revealed. “I just got one with flowers and there [are] actual flowers coming off the bikini top.”
While she didn’t sport any swimwear with three-dimensional elements on the SI Swimsuit runway at this year’s Miami Swim Week, we anticipate the model embracing the trend wholeheartedly in the coming weeks and months of warm weather. With a home base in Florida, there is no doubt Sims will be spending much of the summer under the sun—and most likely in her new favorite trendy bikini style.