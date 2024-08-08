Model Gigi Hadid Was an Island Princess While Posing on the Shores of Hawai’i
Supermodel Gigi Hadid made her SI Swimsuit debut a decade ago, when she traveled to the Jersey Shore with photographer Ben Watts for the 2014 issue. The mom of one, who shares her daughter Khai with ex-boyfriend and singer Zayn Malik, returned to the fold the following two years, posing on the breathtaking beaches of Hawai’i, and the islands of Tahiti, both times with visual artist Yu Tsai.
“This is my third issue now,” she said following her most recent feature with the brand in 2016. “I’ve worked with the Sports Illustrated [Swimsuit] team, and I know that they have really always celebrated and always loved women and make you feel really good about yourself. They don’t ask you to change.”
The 29-year-old Los Angeles native landed her first industry gig at the age of 2 when she modeled for Baby Guess. Hadid moved to New York after high school in 2013 and signed with IMG Models. Within the next couple of years, she landed some of her most major campaigns as a Victoria’s Secret Angel and the face of Tommy Hilfiger. In 2016, she was named the International Model of the Year by the British Fashion Council.
Today, the repeat global Vogue cover girl is the founder of luxury knitwear brand Guest in Residence, as well as a judge on reality fashion competition series Next in Fashion.
