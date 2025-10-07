Olivia Dunne’s Net Worth in 2025: How the Retired LSU Gymnast Built Her Fortune
With SI Swimsuit’s Net Worth Series: Empowering Equal Pay, our goal is to shine a light on incredible athletes while examining income disparities and promoting equal pay across industries.
Olivia Dunne has long been at the forefront of the NIL revolution—and in 2025, her empire continues to grow. The New Jersey native retired from college gymnastics after helping LSU win its first NCAA Championship in 2024 and securing the SEC Championship in 2025, but she is hardly slowing down.
Between red carpet appearances, viral fashion moments and a third consecutive SI Swimsuit feature, which landed her her first cover, Dunne is now one of the most influential creators on the internet—and one of the wealthiest women in college sports history.
Dunne’s estimated total net worth
Dunne’s estimated total net worth is roughly $6 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.
The former LSU gymnast—who became the highest-paid female college athlete thanks to major brand deals and a savvy social media strategy—has turned her NCAA success into a multimillion-dollar empire.
Breaking down how Dunne built her net worth
NIL deals
Dunne became the highest-paid female college athlete after NIL rules changed in 2021. She signed multiple deals with major brands, like Vuori, American Eagle, Motorola, Too Faced and EA Sports. In 2024, she expanded her partnerships to include Accelerator Active Energy and Nautica. She also launched the Livvy Fund in partnership with LSU to support other female athletes navigating NIL.
“Girls are always going to have to work a little harder. You have to seize every opportunity that comes your way,” she told SI Swimsuit while on location for her surprise cover shoot in Bermuda this year. “It’s possible for any young girl to do. I want to provide education on how to get started and how to [put] yourself at the forefront of something that’s still so new.”
Dunne confirmed in an interview with The New York Times that she has a seven-figure salary. She is the highest-paid female college athlete in the country and the only woman ranked in the top 10 most profitable.
Social media and brand power
Dunne has also parlayed her online popularity into major earnings, as sponsored content, affiliate deals and branded campaigns remain major income sources for the superstar.
“I think what’s so cool about the position I’m in is the depth. [I’m a] student, athlete, entrepreneur, model,” she shared. “Nobody else has done it before me, so I’m kind of just writing my own story here.”
Her engagement rates remain high as she’s expanded into YouTube, podcast guest spots and frequent brand-hosted events.
As of September 2025, she has a total of 5.4 million Instagram followers and 8 million followers on TikTok. Her content ranges from gymnastics routines and training insights to lifestyle and fashion posts, attracting a diverse following. Dunne’s relatability as a college student and ability to connect with her audience have made her the ideal partner for several brands looking to reach a young demographic of women and girls in sports.
Gymnastics career
While NCAA athletes don’t receive direct salaries, Dunne earned a full-ride scholarship to LSU, valued at over $200,000 across five years. Her success as a gymnast—reaching the national team at 14 and closing out her collegiate career with a national title—played a key role in building her brand.
Dunne discovered gymnastics at three years old, drawn in by the sparkle of a pink leotard. A naturally energetic “daredevil,” she began training at ENA Gymnastics in New Jersey and quickly showed promise. She made her elite debut in 2014 and competed at nationals the following year, setting the stage for a standout career.
During her time at LSU, she proved herself both academically and athletically. As a freshman, she averaged a 9.844 on bars and scored a 9.90 at the NCAA Championships. She earned WCGA Academic All-American honors and landed on the First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll. In her sophomore year, she posted a career-high 9.900 on floor, and in her junior season, she scored a 9.850 on bars at the SEC Championships.
She closed out her college career as part of LSU’s 2024 NCAA Championship–winning team and helped the Tigers secure the SEC title in 2025.
Modeling and SI Swimsuit fame
Dunne debuted with SI Swimsuit in Puerto Rico in 2023, returned to the fold for a shoot in Portugal in 2024, and landed her aforementioned cover in 2025 after shooting in Bermuda with photographer Ben Watts.
“SI Swim means being comfortable in your own skin and being undeniably you, which is something I still work on to this day,” she said.
Her fashion and beauty partnerships have increased as a result of her modeling presence, including walking in Raising Cane‘s NYFW show in 2025.
Lifestyle and business moves
Now living between New York and New Jersey, and of course, occasionally on the road to watch her boyfriend, Paul Skenes, who is the star pitcher for the Pittsburgh Pirates, Dunne travels frequently for events, photo shoots and brand appearances. She also presented at the VMAs, attended the US Open and recently attended Justin Bieber’s album launch party.
She’s exploring new media opportunities and has hinted at future business ventures in fashion and fitness.
How Dunne spends her money
On the lifestyle side, Dunne appears to be enjoying the fruits of her success. While she was famously denied the chance to purchase Babe Ruth’s former apartment in Manhattan—which was listed for $1.6 million at the time—due to co-op board approval, she recently debuted her sleek new New York City apartment in a viral TikTok. Though sparsely furnished at the moment, the space marks a big step in her transition from student-athlete to full-time entrepreneur and influencer.
She also just purchased a home in Jupiter, Fla., home to several A-lister‘s second homes.
She’s also no stranger to luxury experiences. During a girls’ trip to LSU for a football game, Dunne chartered a private jet—estimated to cost $24,000—as part of a partnership with Amalfi Private Jets. And while she tends to keep major purchases private, she’s frequently spotted in designer accessories, high-end glam and the latest trend-forward outfits styled by fashion pros.
What’s next for Dunne
With gymnastics behind her, Dunne is fully leaning into her post-grad era—one that blends business, influence and advocacy. She plans to expand her Livvy Fund initiative, which supports female athletes navigating the evolving NIL space.
She’s also continuing to build her brand through high-profile modeling gigs and strategic partnerships with top-tier companies—most recently Fanatics Sportsbook and Amalfi Private Jets.
Her influencer career—already one of the most lucrative in the college sports world—is only picking up steam. She’s consistently ranked on Forbes’ Top Creators list and recently attended a few New York Fashion Week shows.
Between building her empire and investing in the future of women’s sports, Dunne continues to redefine what it looks like to be a young woman with influence, ambition and staying power.