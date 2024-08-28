Porters on the Lane: A Charming Long Island Restaurant Where Community and Comfort Collide
Nestled in the heart of Bellport Village, New York, Porters on the Lane is more than just an American and seafood restaurant—it’s a beloved local gem where every meal feels like a special occasion.
Owner John Giannott, who has seen the restaurant’s popularity soar each year since he founded the establishment in 2008, attributes much of its success to his dedicated team. “We’re very excited to say that we’ve gotten busier and busier each year,” Giannott says. “We’ve never gone backwards. I attest that to our staff—half of them have been with me more than 10 years. If it wasn’t for them, we wouldn’t have the business we have.” The long-standing team, including talented chef Tony Amaya and attentive front-of-house managers, ensure that each dining experience is exceptional.
The Giannott family’s commitment to creating a welcoming atmosphere is palpable, blending Long Island elegance with casual comfort.
“My wife [Jenni] and I go above and beyond to make sure everybody has what they need, and make sure we have a very happy staff, and my staff is happy, and it bleeds into the customers. The place has a very homey feel to it,” he shares. “You feel like you’re at grandma’s dining room table.”
Their goal is simple yet profound: to make sure every customer leaves “full, satisfied, and happy” by consistently putting great meals with very friendly service on the table.
Porters on the Lane offers a menu that evolves with the seasons, featuring special items for holidays like Mother’s Day, Easter and Christmas. Yet, one dish remains a steadfast favorite: the Lobster Roll. Giannott proudly notes, “It has been a hit since [day one].”
The restaurant’s vibrant ambiance is a reflection of his passion for people and human interaction. “There’s no greater satisfaction than walking around the restaurant, meeting people, remembering them when they return and saying ‘Hi.’ They love that. And I love that. I’m a people person. So I love to meet people from all walks of life.”
Porters on the Lane also stands out for its strong sense of community, from giving back in the form of donations and fundraisers to hiring local teenagers.
“One of the most special things that we do is we say yes to just about every request for support or donation that comes through the door. When people come in, they recognize their friend’s daughter who is bussing here. That is a huge accomplishment in my eyes,” he gushes. “We have a sense of community. We get involved in charities like all the sports teams, all the cancer benefits, everything. We say yes to all of that, and that’s something that has grown to the point where that’s one of the most proud moments we have.”
In the cozy, colder seasons, the most coveted seating in the house is nestled in a little fireplace room behind the bar. But, in the sweet summer months, when the 2,000-person town really comes alive, the restaurant’s porch is full of people
“The place is bustling,” Giannott notes. “You want to eat where there’s some action, but you’re still going to be treated right. That’s the balance that we strive for.”
Visit the website at portersonthelane.com and make a reservation by calling (631) 803-6067, or booking a table here.