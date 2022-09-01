10 Labor Day Sales We’re Shopping for Beauty, Clothing and Swimwear

Summer is coming to an end, which means you’re likely ready to start rounding out your fall wardrobe. There’s nothing more satisfying than getting a greal deal, but navigating the process can be overwhelming. We’ve rounded up some of the best sales out there this weekend to help you out. From swimwear to sweaters, from hair conditioners to makeup, there are deals out there that should not be missed. Add some fall basics to your closet or snag that bathing suit that’s been sitting in your cart at a huge discount. Read on for some sales you can start shopping now.

Frankies Bikinis is offering an extra 30% off with this promo for their Labor Day sale. We’re longtime fans of the Los Angeles-based fashion brand designed by Francesca Aiello that has done iconic collaborations with Naomi Osaka and Gigi Hadid. It has also featured sustainable collections. This weekend, use code ‘WEEKEND’ to get 30% off their Labor Day sale.

Our bohemian dreams are coming true with this Anthropologie Labor Day sale offering an extra 50% off all sale items for a limited time. Currently saved in my cart are the following items: this crochet cutout mini dress ($39.95), these black flared trousers ($79.95), and this lavender lace bralette ($49.95). This sale is too good and they’ve also marked down home decor and shoes.

OUAI is having a “friends and family” sale across their site offering 20% off. Restock your favorite exfoliator or hair conditioner. SI Swimsuit fashion editor Margot Zamet loves to leave her hair mask on at the beach for some extra deep conditioning. Try snagging the OUAI fine to medium hair treatment mask ($38) or the high gloss hair oil ($20). The sale excludes merc, gift cards and bundles.

ShopBop is having a sale up to 70% off thousands of styles from a wide range of designers. This adorable Ulla Johnson white blouse is over half off, marked down to $110. This sale is a must-shop for clothing and accessories like sandals, purses and jewelry. This Cult Gaia knit dress ($229) is also to die for.

These stickers are seriously a game changer for managing small breakouts. Especially when you’re traveling, masking or just often on the go, these help minimize blemishes before they get out of control. Zitsitcka is offering 25% off sitewide using code ‘LDW25.’

For a limited time, Urban Outfitters is offering an extra 40% off their sale items. Everything from sweats to dresses and homegoods are all marked down at amazing deals. I’ve got my eye on these wide leg pants ($34.99) and this adorable crochet maxi dress ($49.99)

Rag and Bone is offering a summer surplus sale of up to 65% off plus an extra 25% off on both men’s and women’s clothing. These relaxed fit boyfriend jeans are marked down to $146.26. Load up on super chic and stylish basics with all of their denim, tees and more on sale for the weekend.

Ulta’s massive beauty sale is a little bit different as it extends all the way until September 17. Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty features new product deals every day of the campaign. Score deals from all of your favorite beauty brands like Bobbi Brown, Shiseido, Kopari, Estee Lauder and more.

Good American, Khloe Kardashian’s brand that promotes body acceptance as all sizes, is offering 20% off sitewide with the code ‘Take20.’

Everlane has a whole slew of items on sale, discounted up to 50% off. You can round up most of your fall wardrobe staples in one stop here. We are loving the linen relaxed shirt ($68) and the crochet knit skirt ($52).