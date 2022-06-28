12 Bucket Bags That Scream Style All Hours of the Day

There is no denying that trends always come back around. This has been perfectly evidenced recently with the bucket bag that made quite a fashion statement back in the 80’s and 90’s. Practically every high-end designer and brand have added a style or two to their collections whether it is Fendi’s Mon Tresor bag to Ulla Johnson’s Lotus Flower Pochette Bucket Bag. The options are endless when it comes to look, color and size, but one thing always rings true, and that is this bag can go from day to night seamlessly.

It is the perfect accessory to pack for any upcoming summer trip for that exact reason. Keep scrolling for some of our favorite models at different price points. Splurge or save, you decide.

The Bucket is the first style from Kelsey White’s new bag line Folsedo. Multipurpose, it can be worn day and night, casual or dressed up. It is made from imported calf leather from Italy but produced in Los Angeles. The signature acrylic link chain offers a luxurious contrast to the smooth leather creating a distinctive focal point of each bag. The Bucket comes in three colors: Ivory, Sand and Onyx.

This Prada Wicker and Canvas Bucket Bag has the elements of being classical yet sporty thanks to its two handles–one a shorter leather strap and the other a longer woven one complete with the Italian fashion house’s logo. The versatility of this bag makes it a wonderful accessory for travel or sticking around town.

If anything this season has rung true, it’s that you can wear sparkles and embellishments 24/7. Take this Occasion Ruched Top Handle Bag from Ganni, it will give a bit of pizazz to whatever your look is before dusk and can most certainly be worn for dinner or even a fancier affair.

AAKS’ Tia Raffia Bucket Bag has so much personality that it will surely be the center of attention wherever you take it. The multicolored woven raffia with winding ruffles and sleek leather accents is a unique style that will elevate any ensemble.

The Grace Leather Bucket Bag from STAUD is aptly named. Crafted from smooth leather with a resin ball top handle, it also has a removable crossbody strap that allows its carrier to wear it at sun up or sundown. A magnetic closure makes sure the bag’s contents remain protected.

This &Other Stories bag is great to go from work to dinner. Spacious enough to fit all you need for a productive day, there is even room for a glam kit to prep for a night out. The straw and leather bucket bag features a leather handle and shoulder strap. There is one main compartment in addition to an external leather flap pocket.

Inspired by their signature bucket bag, this mini version from Mansur Gavriel is great for the essentials. Its blush tone will also go with everything as will the gold-tone embossed logo. The strap is adjustable, and the drawstring closure keeps everything secure.

Currently there are 24 styles of this iconic Fendi bag from which to choose from, so there is clearly something for everyone. The Mon Tresor bucket bag is made with soft nappa leather and the one above has a three-dimensional texture FF motif and a multicolor diagonal striped print. The bag comes with two detachable shoulder straps, one long and one short.

The vibrant color of this Ulla Johnson Lotus Flower Pochette Bucket Bag will brighten up any outfit. The intricate design will also be quite the conversation starter. The bag’s drawstring closure expands to allow everything to fit.

The pleats add a bit of dimension to this crossbody while the paper bag topline with drawstring pulls and debossed logo at the back add an additional flair.

This leather bag from Vince Camuto comes in five colors ranging from mint green to black. The pleats add a bit of dimension to this crossbody while the paper bag topline with drawstring pulls and debossed logo at the back add an additional flair.

Do good while looking good. Rothy’s is a sustainable company that makes all their products from recycled, natural, renewable materials. The Bucket Bag, which is made from marine plastic, is versatile and comes with a crossbody strap, detachable top handle and plenty of pockets and space, even for a 15” laptop. It comes in four colors: Ink and Ivory, Soft Sage, River Blue and Grey Mist.

With a braided rope handle and fringed tassels, this Ann Taylor bucket bag is a great addition to any look for the summer. The floral décor and green patterned inside also is a great pop of color and complement to any outfit.