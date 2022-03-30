14 Easter Gifts for Adults

Go beyond the brightly-colored marshmallows and chocolate rabbits and treat your loved ones to an Easter gift that they can treasure year-round.

This year go beyond the brightly-colored marshmallows and chocolate rabbits and treat your friends to an Easter gift that they can treasure year-round. Whether it’s a bunny-themed serving bowl perfect for the holiday host or a set of pastel-colored socks, we’ve rounded up 14 Easter gifts for every adult in your life.

Waterfall Coupe Glasses ($64; anthropologie.com)

These gorgeously colored glasses are a perfect way to incorporate a bit of festive color into a practical gift that’s sure to get plenty of use no matter the time of year.

Cloud Linen Gauze Throw ($149; parachutehome.com)

This versatile linen throw is perfect for springtime -- soft and warm yet lightweight and casual, perfect for everything from a picnic to family movie night.

Premium Necktie ($39, originally $99; bonobos.com)

If bunnies are a bit on the nose, opt for a chic necktie featuring a different cute critter like these adorable squirrels.

Spiral Notebook ($18; riflepaperco.com)

Nothing says new beginnings like a brand new notebook and this classic floral option is perfect for the spring season.

Mason Jar Indoor Herb Garden ($22; uncommongoods.com)

In the spirit or rebirth, why not try growing your own herbs? These vintage-inspired planters make it a breeze to start your own little garden -- no green thumb needed.

Fresh Cut Flowers ($43.81; amazon.com)

Go the classic route and opt for a traditional bouquet of flowers.

Gold Toe Men’s Dress Crew Socks ($14.95; amazon.com)

Socks don’t have to be reserved for bestowing only on Christmas! This pastel two-pack is a must-have for any Easter gathering.

Large Hair Clips ($13.97, originally $16.99; amazon.com)

The perfect accessory in a perfect assortment of colors, you can never have enough of these super handy hair clips.

Peekaboo Ceramic Mug ($14; urbanoutfitters.com)

These adorable peekaboo mugs are a guaranteed joyful way to start off any morning.

Cadbury Mini Milk Chocolate Eggs ($11.59; amazon.com)

These mini eggs are always a winner if you’re looking for an Easter treat that isn’t totally predictable. Plus, they pair brilliantly with the ceramic serving bowl for an adorable Easter gift that’s sure to be a hit with any holiday host.

Easter Cheese Knives (29.95; crateandbarrel.com)

This charming trio of cheese knives is a fitting gift to bring to any holiday gatherings. They’ll be a hit with a host, and super useful at the charcuterie board.

Godiva Chocolate Gift Box ($70.99; amazon.com)

If you want to stick with tasty treats as an Easter offering, this 36-piece gift box from Godiva is currently making our mouths water.

Easter Thumbprint Cookie Cutters Set ($19.95; williams-sonoma.com)

For anyone who enjoys baking, this cookie cutter set is so precious we wouldn't be surprised if it gets used year-round.

Kabob Grilling Baskets ($20; uncommongoods.com)

If grilling is a part of your holiday celebration, these baskets make it a breeze to prep different dishes for everyone you’re cooking for.

