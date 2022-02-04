Stylish Winter Jackets That Will Actually Keep You Warm
When it comes to pieces worth investing in, a winter coat is at the top of our list. Not only will a smart pick keep you warm throughout the winter months, but the right piece of outerwear is an easy way to show off your style and dress up even the simplest of outfits. With that in mind, we’ve rounded up 15 popular options that are equal parts style and substance.
Long gone are the days where a warm coat must mean bulky and unflattering; these warm jackets (from a celeb-fave puffer to a super chic wool trench) are most definitely going to keep you cute and cozy, no matter how chilly it gets this winter season.
Maven Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Puffer Jackets Perfect for Every Occasion
Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jacket ($135.99, originally $159.99; amazon.com)
The viral Amazon coat is still as warm and stylish as ever. The fleece-lined hood, abundance of pockets and oversized fit makes this a perfect coat option that fulfills every utilitarian need, never mind that it’s still way more stylish than your average winter jacket. And since it’s currently on sale for $135, we’d be hard-pressed to find a jacket that is this warm and reliable in serious cold, wind, snow and rain.
Snowday Puffer Jacket with PrimaLoft® ($189.50, originally $268; jcrew.com)
This J.Crew Snowday puffer sports a sherpa trim that makes for a totally unique (and more sustainable) winter jacket option. We’re big fans of how unique the combination of materials is as well as the modern look it gives the jacket. It’s made from recycled polyester and filled with a down alternative that keeps you cozy and -- according to the brand -- helps to keep plastic bottles out of oceans and landfills.
Alpine North Down Parka (starting at $185; amazon.com)
This classic parka is a stellar vegan winter jacket option. It’s filled with a 100% polyester down alternative that’s eco and animal-friendly. The material is designed to keep you warm and retain heat even if it gets wet, making this coat a fantastic option for snowy or rainy climates. And the faux-fur trim along the hood is soft, stylish and removable so you can just snap it off and throw the jacket in the wash (yes, it’s machine washable!).
Vegan Leather Mini Puffer ($153, originally $180; abercrombie.com)
Another fantastic vegan jacket option, we love how sleek this vegan leather mini puffer is. The wide quilting makes for a more modern and minimalist look, while the tall collar and flattering (yet practical) length will work to keep you warm when temperatures drop. It’s available in a black faux leather and cream faux leather (in addition to this gorgeous light brown) as well as in faux-fur material and a wool-blend material.
Quilted Coat ($79.99; hm.com)
Quilted coats have been everywhere lately, and we’re not complaining. The trendy pattern is a little dressier (and more interesting) than your typical stitching -- it’s a great update to a more casual jacket style. This dramatic option is definitely oversized (reviewers note that you definitely can size down) and perfect for throwing on over any outfit. The high collar and large patch pockets add a contemporary touch that we love as well.
Heavyweight Long-Sleeved Hooded Puffer Coat (starting at $43.16; amazon.com)
If you’re on the hunt for a no frills, super reliable winter coat that still passes the cute test, we’ve found your winner -- and it’s available in a ton of fun colors for around $50. This universally flattering long-sleeved puffer jacket is machine washable, water resistant and super comfortable to wear all day long.
Reviewers love how warm it is as well as details like a cozy, fleece-like inner lining and a thumb hole which help keep your hands warm for when you inevitably forget your gloves.
Soft and Fuzzy Jacket Styles
Oversized Faux Fur Trench ($398; aloyoga.com)
We love a statement coat for the very fact that it can be both a closet staple and a serial compliment garnerer. This faux-fur trench is exactly that. The open front and notched collar give this coat a classic structure, but the absurdly soft exterior paired with a warm, satiny interior lining take it to the next level.
Our favorite detail has to be the zippered pockets, which mean you can pack up your necessities without having to bring along a purse. It’s available in chocolate, black and ivory.
So Cozy Slouchy Moto ($168; freepeople.com)
For anyone who loves the structure and edge of a moto jacket, this cozy option would be a perfect addition to your wardrobe for the colder months. The plush, super soft material makes for an effortlessly slouchy look that’s chic without being grubby. The adjustable belted waist and zippered front pockets take this from teddy bear to cool and comfortable. Just add a beanie and scarf and you’re ready to go. It’s available in 5 colors, including spiced brandy, adventurer green and marzipan.
Long Faux Shearling Teddy Bear Coat ($69.99; hm.com)
Teddy coats are a great way to incorporate some coziness into your wardrobe without going full fur or faux-fur. It’s a slightly more subtle material and easier to keep clean. This faux shearling option features the signature notched lapels and welt front pockets, plus it’s lined to keep you extra warm. Bonus: this jacket is available at a great price point for well under $100.
Oversized Sherpa Cocoon Coat ($269; bananarepublic.com)
If you’re in need of a coat that’ll bring you out of any winter blues, we’ve found the one. The vegan teddy bear fabric of this cocoon coat is incredibly soft and luxurious and would make anyone feel glamorous. The ivory shade is particularly stunning and perfect for staying warm (and stylish) even on snowy days. Cue the winter wonderland photo shoot.
Avec Les Filles Faux Fur Coat ($159; nordstrom.com)
Sometimes all you need is a totally plush fur coat. This faux fur option is super luxe and ideal for throwing over a dress (or any other formalwear) for any and all holiday parties. The oat color is also an amazing choice for everyday wear. No matter how you style it, you’ll be warm and totally comfortable all day long.
Classic Wool Coats to Keep You Warm
Summit Parka in Italian Stadium-Cloth Wool (starting at $171.99; jcrew.com)
This Summit parka features details we’re obsessed with, namely a gorgeous trim, removable faux-fur hood and pockets that are perfectly placed, all of which make for a modern and elevated look. The stadium-cloth wool is made specially for the brand by an Italian mill. Its aim is to keep you super warm while avoiding any unwanted (and unflattering) bulkiness.
Faux Fur Collar Coat ($279; stories.com)
This beautifully designed, classic wool coat is everything we could ask for. The recycled wool fabric is structured yet comfortable, while the faux-fur trim adds that bit of luxe to an otherwise simple jacket. The self-tie belt adds some shape back into the jacket and is perfectly on trend. This piece is just what you need to feel totally luxurious in any outfit -- and that’s the power of a great winter coat.
Courton Cocoon Coat in Plaid ($149.99, originally $328; madewell.com)
If you’re looking for a unique wool jacket, this plaid option is just as versatile as any neutral coat, just a lot more fun. It’s made from a brushed Italian fabric and has a relaxed yet flattering shape that’ll elevate any outfit, no matter how casual. It is a bit oversized, so you can definitely layer up or size down for a more form-fitting look.
Pocketed wool coat ($129.99, originally $149.99; mango.com)
This pocketed wool coat is a dream when it comes to dressing up any outfit. The dark, contrasting buttons are perfect against the cream wool-blend fabric, and the lapel collar and chic pockets make for an effortless, classic look. If you’re on the hunt for a winter coat that can keep up with holiday get-togethers, dinner parties and any other events, then this one will absolutely be your go-to.