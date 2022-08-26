17 Tinted Moisturizers With SPF Perfect for Every Day, All Season Wear

With the strength of the sun’s UV rays, it’s become extremely important to always wear sunscreen when stepping outside, even if you aren’t specifically planning to be directly under it for hours at a time. The extra step of applying a SPF along with makeup can seem like a nuisance, which is why a tinted moisturizer with sun protection is the way to go. A multihyphenate in the skincare department, it protects your skin while also working to cover blemishes and create an even complexion.

These lightweight formulas are a great alternative to heavy foundations and are made to include antioxidants such as Vitamins A, C and E, hyaluronic acid and other beneficial ingredients that can be found in regular face creams and serums. Below we have rounded up our top recommendations for all skin types and budgets.

Ulta

A hydrating and skin-protecting BB cream with broad-spectrum SPF 30, it is great for normal to dry skin. The 8-in-1 formula blurs imperfections, enhances, hydrates, brightens, smooths, is oil-free and perfects skin tones.

Sephora

Selena Gomez and her team have worked hard on this formula, which comes in 24 shades. Easy to apply with your fingers, it is a very breathable tinted formula that does not leave skin feeling sticky or greasy. It goes on evenly and is long-lasting.

Target

With a hint of shimmer, this oil-free tint provides glowy, flawless coverage from sunrise to sunset. And with SPF 30 and infused with Vitamins A, C and E, it boosts the skin’s tone and vibrancy with natural-looking coverage.

Sephora

An oil-free tinted moisturizer that hydrates, perfects and protects skin instantly and over time. The color-transforming formula creates a sheer tint that blurs imperfections, helps protect from UV damage and provides eight-hour hydration.

Saie

The 100 percent mineral base contains hydrating ingredients such as argan oil and hyaluronic acid as well as licorice root extract which helps to brighten the skin by reducing unwanted pigmentation. This moisturizer also gives a dewy finish that leaves skin glistening.

Ulta

Made with antioxidant-rich banana, Wild Rosella and Niacinamide, this non-nano zinc-based daily tinted moisturizer adds a hydrating and protective base layer to your daily skin routine and helps protect against daily skin stressors.

Dermstore

For a makeup-free look, this sheer cream boosts the skin’s natural warmth for a luminous look. Filled with antioxidant-rich stem cells, the Coola formula helps combat free radicals while protecting your skin.

Paula's Choice

The sheer tint softly mattifies the skin, blurs pores and protects against visible signs of aging. This multifaceted sunscreen is filled with pure zinc oxide and potent antioxidants, thus boosting the skin’s environmental defenses as well.

Naked Sundays

With a SPF 50+, this 100 percent mineral sunscreen has complete sun protection and is great for all skin types. Incorporated into this product is vegan collagen that helps smooth the skin and give a flawless finish. The 4-in-1 formula looks tinted but spreads on to a translucent finish and is water resistant for 80 minutes. There is no Oxybenzone nor fragrance in this product and it is reef safe.

Ulta

With 15 shades, this foundation cream feels like a moisturizer and is not super heavy. It has buildable coverage, which is great for everyday wear and contains moringa seed and hyaluronic acid. The oil-free formula will not clog pores and leaves skin with a radiant glow.

Sephora

This 7-in-1 product really covers all the bases with it being a full-coverage foundation, hydrating anti-aging serum, broad-spectrum physical sunscreen, brightening color corrector, poreless-finish primer, dark spot concealer and moisturizing day cream.

Sephora

A 5-in-1 long wear, vegan primer, it can be used under or instead of foundation. Available in nine shades, it really does make it a great alternative to heavy liquids. It’s butter smooth and offers medium coverage to brighten the skin.

Sephora

The CC Screen was made for all skin types from oily to combination. It’s 100 percent mineral, non-comedogenic, oil-free and super clean, which is also great for sensitive skin. It’s buildable enough to cover imperfections and still lightweight.

Ilia Beauty

This weightless, light coverage tinted serum truly has something for everyone with its range of 30 shades. Paired with skincare actives and natural SPF 40 protection, this makeup protects and covers. Though it may look light upon use, it will self-adjust to its true color after one minute.

Sephora

Rich in antioxidants, it is a great protector from environmental aggressors while evening out skin tone for a smoother and brighter looking complexion. The lightweight formula doesn’t clog pores and offers a refined look with the help of French Polynesian Kopara which is used to hydrate and condition the skin.

Dermstore

The lightweight gel-cream’s benefits range from blurring imperfections to creating a dewy, healthy-looking glow. Infused with hyaluronic acid, vegan squalene and mineral-based sunscreen, it is a triple threat of being a makeup, skincare and SPF all-in-one.

Dermstore

The transparent formula is rich in antioxidants like high-purity niacinamide and ergothioneine. It evens out skin tone and brightens thanks to the mineral mica. Hyaluronic acid and coconut fruit extract are also a part of this broad-spectrum moisturizer which allows the skin to feel hydrated and supple.