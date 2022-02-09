24 Gift Ideas Perfect for the Foodie in Your Life
Whether they’re obsessed with recreating bakes from a certain British baking show or meticulously keeping track of their restaurant bucket list, we all have a foodie in our lives. Fortunately, it’s easy to know what to give a foodie -- something to do with food! Unfortunately, it can be hard to narrow it down -- chances are they have particular taste. That’s why we’ve rounded up two dozen gift options that are sure to please even the pickiest of food-loving people, from a gorgeous kettle we’re absolutely obsessed with to a wow-worthy set of gourmet BBQ rubs.
Maven Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
For the Home Cook Who Wants to Step Up Their Game
Le Creuset Signature Enameled Cast Iron Oval Dutch Oven, 8 Quart, Cerise ($299.95; amazon.com)
A Le Creuset Dutch oven is one of those kitchen products that’ll be with you your whole life. While it’s pricey, it’s an irreplaceable tool that has countless uses. We can’t live without ours.
Marcato Atlas 150 Pasta Machine ($98, originally $119.99; amazon.com)
While pasta-making definitely has a learning curve, it’s surprisingly easy to do yourself at home. This machine is a must-have for doing so, and it’s the perfect entry point into the world of pasta-making. You can make three different pasta shapes with this gadget alone, and tons more with add-on attachments. Plus, it’s available in 9 fun colors - like red, gold, green, and black - which are perfect for coordinating with your kitchen aesthetic.
Indoor Hydroponic Garden ($101.46, originally $149.95; amazon.com)
Herbs are wonderful for cooking, baking and cocktail making -- they’re a must-have no matter what type of gastronomy or mixology you’re partial towards. This handy device is the brand’s most popular countertop garden, and it can grow up to six different herbs at once. It’s sleek, intuitive and easy to use. You’ll see sprouts in just days and can harvest the herbs or vegetables (which can grow up to a foot tall) within a couple weeks.
Ooni Gas Powered Pizza Oven ($384.99; amazon.com)
If stone-baked fresh pizza sounds like one of the most delicious things in the world to you, we’d suggest investing in something from Ooni. The brand’s pizza ovens are super light, compact and a ton of fun to use. This option is gas-fueled, so it’s easy to control and maintain your ideal temperature. The whole oven reaches 950°F in just 15 minutes and can cook a 12-inch pizza in one minute.
Professional Grade Chef Apron ($29.95, originally $49.95; amazon.com)
A good apron can be a total game changer in the kitchen. This simple yet durable and super practical option boasts a nearly perfect rating on Amazon and for good reason. The 100% cotton fabric is heavyweight while still breathable, and the design includes features like double-stitched pockets and thick hems for added strength and structure. The four pockets are super useful for storing everything you need, whether you’re cooking up a gourmet French meal or grilling up some BBQ.
Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker ($173.25, originally $199; amazon.com)
Cook meat, fish and vegetables (and more) like they do in the highest end of restaurants with a sous vide precision cooker. This tool is truly one of the easiest ways to nail the perfect medium-rare steak or super juicy chicken breast without the stress of checking temperatures constantly or getting the exact timing right.
For the Person Who Loves a Kitchen That Looks Great
Electric Gooseneck Kettle ($159; amazon.com)
A kettle that’s so stunning you’ll want to keep it out on display? We’ve found it. This gorgeous electric option boasts a sleek gooseneck design, useful LCD display screen and a built-in timer so you can ensure a perfect brew or steep. Most of all, its easy-to-use temperature control makes it an essential item for any hardcore coffee or tea drinkers.
Always Pan ($145; fromourplace.com)
The Instagram-famous Always Pan is indispensable for anyone looking to build up their kitchenware arsenal. It’s not only a perfect non-stick pan but also a great steamer, saucepan, frying pan and more. Plus, it’s available in so many chic colors -- the hardest part is choosing just one.
Ceramic Marble Utensil Holder and Tablet Stand ($24.99, save 5% with coupon; amazon.com)
This utensil holder is sure to come in handy for anyone who spends a lot of time in the kitchen. Whether you draw inspiration from YouTube videos or traditional cookbooks, it’ll allow you to easily follow recipes as you work. The convenient stand is built to hold a smartphone, tablet, cookbook or e-reader upright, making it a dream for multitaskers.
Bamboo Compost Bin ($50; food52.com)
For the eco-conscious foodie, this composting bin is great for the environment and a joy to look at. Not only will its sleek design help encourage anyone to use it whenever possible, but it’s also made from biodegradable bamboo fibers that are easier on the environment and durable enough for years of use. Other features include an odor-blocking carbon filter and a breathable lid.
Great Jones Hot Dish ($75; greatjonesgoods.com)
We’re big fans of Great Jones’ super adorable yet super effective, high-quality kitchenware. This ceramic hot dish is perfect for any host who is known for whipping up everything from lasagnas to dessert bars. Plus, it is deceptively low maintenance: just throw it in the dishwasher for the simplest of cleanups.
For Anyone That Enjoys a Delicious Gift Set
Tis the Season(ing) ($120; amazon.com)
Fly by Jing’s Sichuan Chili Crisp -- a totally addicting, mouthwatering and utterly delicious chili oil/sauce hybrid -- is one of the greatest condiments we added to our pantry this past year and this trio is just as delectable. Each brings something super unique to the table, and the set is just a brilliantly easy way to incorporate spice, heat, umami and high-quality Sichuan flavors into your cooking.
Truffle Oil Selection Gift Set ($39.95; amazon.com)
Nothing says luxury (or tastes like luxury) quite like truffles do. This set of three bottles is a perfect way to incorporate three types of truffle flavors (black, white and English) into your cooking in different ways, whether over a pasta dish or on a simple toast and ricotta appetizer.
Spiceology Ultimate Rub Collection ($64.99; amazon.com)
You can’t go wrong with anything from Spiceology, but this rub collection is perfect for anyone who fancies themselves a grillmaster. Some highlights include Greek Freak (an herb-y Mediterranean rub that’s perfect for creating your own gyros at home) and Black & Bleu, a blend of Cajun spices and dehydrated bleu cheese that’s a dream in everything from mac and cheese to (of course) burgers.
Brightland The Mini Essentials ($70; brightland.co)
Foodies know that olive oil isn’t something worth skimping on. This set of essentials from Brightland features the brand’s bestselling olive oils (both of which are handcrafted with heirloom California olives) alongside two fruit-forward vinegars. It’s a perfect way to test out the waters of this beloved brand before committing to any one full-size bottle.
Classic Bokksu (starting at $134.85; originally $149.85; bokksu.com)
Bokksu curates monthly boxes full of delicious and super unique snacks, candies and teas that come directly from small, family-run businesses in Japan. Each box comes with 20-24 goodies along with a magazine that details each product’s origin, flavors and even common allergens so you can taste and learn at the same time. The purchase of each box helps to support each of the businesses (some of which are centuries-old) and keep their traditions alive.
The Omsom Sauce Flight ($89; omsom.com)
Omsom’s starters are some of the most delicious, time-saving goodies you could add to your pantry rotation. Each starter is a packet that contains all the sauces, aromatics and seasonings you need for an Asian dish, from Vietnamese lemongrass BBQ to Filipino sisig and spicy Korean bulgogi. It’s perfect for anyone who prioritizes great flavor but also appreciates a quick and easy to prepare meal. This flight contains all six of the brand’s starter sauces, so your giftee can try them all and then redeem a six-month subscription for any two of their favorites.
Honey Mama’s Multi-Serve Variety Pack ($54; honeymamas.com)
For the health-conscious chocolate lover, Honey Mama’s cocoa truffle bars are some of the most magnificent creations we’ve ever encountered. Every bar is made up of only five ingredients and free from refined sugars, soy, dairy, eggs, gluten and grains. Plus, it’s totally paleo. But you won’t be sacrificing flavor or deliciousness – the truffle bars are velvety, decadent and actually melt in your mouth.
Flatiron Pepper Gift Set ($50.95; amazon.com)
Pepper flakes might not be the most exciting gift, but we promise that once you try these, you won’t ever be able to go back to the generic stuff. Each bottle boasts a unique flavor and can be mixed and matched with different dishes and types of cuisine. If you love heat, you have to try the brand’s "I Can't Feel My Face.” Just know that we warned you -- it’s dangerously hot and super addicting.
For the Bar Cart Connoisseur
Haus Cocktail Kit ($60; drink.haus)
If you’re not already aware of apéritifs, allow us to introduce our new favorite bar cart staple. Apéritif (as Haus explains) have “the flavor complexity of a cocktail, but are low enough in alcohol content” for you to casually sip. Haus is all about utilizing the highest quality fruits, herbs and botanicals to create liquor that you’ll actually want to taste, and that’s something we love. The kit includes four of the brand’s bestselling flavors, plus a little book with over 20 simple cocktail recipes.
Cocktail Bitters Collection ($79.95; amazon.com)
Flavored bitters are a really fun way to spice up classic cocktails. This set of five is made with real fruit, herbs and botanicals, and includes flavors like cherry, orange and walnut.
Dassai 23 Sake & Ochoko Cup Gift Set ($128; takasan.co)
For any sake lover, this perfect-for-gifting set includes Dassai 23 -- a sake that was famously gifted to President Obama by Prime Minister Abe -- alongside four unique Ochoko cups from Japan that are perfect for toasts. If you’re not super familiar with all the different types of sake, Takasan is a fantastic online destination to learn more about the liquor and browse tons of options.
Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.