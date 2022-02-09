24 Gift Ideas Perfect for the Foodie in Your Life

Whether they’re obsessed with recreating bakes from a certain British baking show or meticulously keeping track of their restaurant bucket list, we all have a foodie in our lives. Fortunately, it’s easy to know what to give a foodie -- something to do with food! Unfortunately, it can be hard to narrow it down -- chances are they have particular taste. That’s why we’ve rounded up two dozen gift options that are sure to please even the pickiest of food-loving people, from a gorgeous kettle we’re absolutely obsessed with to a wow-worthy set of gourmet BBQ rubs .

For the Home Cook Who Wants to Step Up Their Game Le Creuset Signature Enameled Cast Iron Oval Dutch Oven, 8 Quart, Cerise ($299.95; amazon.com) Amazon A Le Creuset Dutch oven is one of those kitchen products that’ll be with you your whole life. While it’s pricey, it’s an irreplaceable tool that has countless uses. We can’t live without ours. Marcato Atlas 150 Pasta Machine ($98, originally $119.99; amazon.com) Amazon While pasta-making definitely has a learning curve, it’s surprisingly easy to do yourself at home. This machine is a must-have for doing so, and it’s the perfect entry point into the world of pasta-making. You can make three different pasta shapes with this gadget alone, and tons more with add-on attachments. Plus, it’s available in 9 fun colors - like red, gold, green, and black - which are perfect for coordinating with your kitchen aesthetic. Indoor Hydroponic Garden ($101.46, originally $149.95; amazon.com) Amazon Herbs are wonderful for cooking, baking and cocktail making -- they’re a must-have no matter what type of gastronomy or mixology you’re partial towards. This handy device is the brand’s most popular countertop garden, and it can grow up to six different herbs at once. It’s sleek, intuitive and easy to use. You’ll see sprouts in just days and can harvest the herbs or vegetables (which can grow up to a foot tall) within a couple weeks. Ooni Gas Powered Pizza Oven ($384.99; amazon.com) Amazon If stone-baked fresh pizza sounds like one of the most delicious things in the world to you, we’d suggest investing in something from Ooni. The brand’s pizza ovens are super light, compact and a ton of fun to use. This option is gas-fueled, so it’s easy to control and maintain your ideal temperature. The whole oven reaches 950°F in just 15 minutes and can cook a 12-inch pizza in one minute. Professional Grade Chef Apron ($29.95, originally $49.95; amazon.com) Amazon A good apron can be a total game changer in the kitchen. This simple yet durable and super practical option boasts a nearly perfect rating on Amazon and for good reason. The 100% cotton fabric is heavyweight while still breathable, and the design includes features like double-stitched pockets and thick hems for added strength and structure. The four pockets are super useful for storing everything you need, whether you’re cooking up a gourmet French meal or grilling up some BBQ. Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker ($173.25, originally $199; amazon.com) Amazon Cook meat, fish and vegetables (and more) like they do in the highest end of restaurants with a sous vide precision cooker. This tool is truly one of the easiest ways to nail the perfect medium-rare steak or super juicy chicken breast without the stress of checking temperatures constantly or getting the exact timing right.

For the Person Who Loves a Kitchen That Looks Great Electric Gooseneck Kettle ($159; amazon.com) Amazon A kettle that’s so stunning you’ll want to keep it out on display? We’ve found it. This gorgeous electric option boasts a sleek gooseneck design, useful LCD display screen and a built-in timer so you can ensure a perfect brew or steep. Most of all, its easy-to-use temperature control makes it an essential item for any hardcore coffee or tea drinkers. Always Pan ($145; fromourplace.com) fromourplace.com The Instagram-famous Always Pan is indispensable for anyone looking to build up their kitchenware arsenal. It’s not only a perfect non-stick pan but also a great steamer, saucepan, frying pan and more. Plus, it’s available in so many chic colors -- the hardest part is choosing just one. Ceramic Marble Utensil Holder and Tablet Stand ($24.99, save 5% with coupon; amazon.com) Amazon This utensil holder is sure to come in handy for anyone who spends a lot of time in the kitchen. Whether you draw inspiration from YouTube videos or traditional cookbooks, it’ll allow you to easily follow recipes as you work. The convenient stand is built to hold a smartphone, tablet, cookbook or e-reader upright, making it a dream for multitaskers. Bamboo Compost Bin ($50; food52.com) food52.com For the eco-conscious foodie, this composting bin is great for the environment and a joy to look at. Not only will its sleek design help encourage anyone to use it whenever possible, but it’s also made from biodegradable bamboo fibers that are easier on the environment and durable enough for years of use. Other features include an odor-blocking carbon filter and a breathable lid. Great Jones Hot Dish ($75; greatjonesgoods.com) greatjonesgoods.com We’re big fans of Great Jones’ super adorable yet super effective, high-quality kitchenware. This ceramic hot dish is perfect for any host who is known for whipping up everything from lasagnas to dessert bars. Plus, it is deceptively low maintenance: just throw it in the dishwasher for the simplest of cleanups.

