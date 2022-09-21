29 Timeless Swimsuits That Will Never Go Out of Style

It seems swimwear has gotten more extravagant and trendier as the years go on. Of course, making a fashion statement on the beach is always welcome, but wasting time trying to figure out how to get into some swimsuits is not. Classic styles and simple prints can go a long way and are timeless. There is nothing more satisfying than finding a bathing suit that looks good and will remain on rotation year after year. In fact, repeating looks has never been more on trend and accepted than it is today.

SI Swimsuit star Camille Kostek incorporates much of this approach of avoiding patterns and keeping bathing suit styles sleek in her own collection with Swimsuits For All. After all, a solid-colored one piece is as functional as it is sexy. A high-cut suit or a bandeau bikini top with a high-waisted bottom gives off an effortless vibe to beachwear. Keep scrolling for a wide range of styles that are practical but never boring.

Kamie Crawford was photographed by Derek Kettela in St. Croix. Swimsuit by Tropic of C. Necklaces by Child of Wild and Eklexic.

The silhouette of this Medina terry swimsuit shows off curves with its belt. The scoop neck, high-cut leg and medium bottom coverage are a trio perfect for everyone.

You can never go wrong with a black bikini year after year. The straps of this top are barely there allowing for minimal tan lines.

The deep-V neck with the front and back cut-outs are fashionable while the one piece is functional. The UPF 50+ of this suit is an added bonus.

Black and white never goes out of style. For the active beachgoer or swimmer, this Gigi C top has a front zip closure to allow you to decide how low you can go.

Women will be green with envy once they spot you in this one-piece suit from Khloe Kardashian’s Good American line. Simple in that it is a solid but far from basic with the cut.

This white Hunza G bikini is iconic with its twisted triangle top and high cut bottom.

Orange has quite easily been the color of summer 2022, but it has staying power. Throw in the fact that this Matthew Bruch bikini is color-blocked, this is a forever suit.

The lined underwire cups of this Vitamin A+ bikini top gives a nice lift while the thicker straps assist with support.

This LBB (little black bathing suit) adds some flair with the puffy one-shoulder sleeve.

The Messina suit comes in four colors from black to teal. With its tie waist and one-shoulder, this will be flattering on all.

The supportive ribbed knit helps keep this Bound by Bond-Eye bandeau top stay in place.

A bright citrus color will accentuate any tan, so why not choose this Indah suit?

This one piece is sure to stay in place and allows for the most movement in the water.

The ruched fabric and double-layered material gives anyone who puts this on an amazing figure.

High-cut and textured, the Maygel Coronel one piece will soon be your favorite suit. With the pearl strap details, it immediately elevates swimwear to another level.

The clean lines of this Mikoh suit paired with its aloe color make it a good summer choice, especially for new moms or those soon-to-be mamas.

The terry cloth triangle halter top is a signature style that will look good for years to come.

The deep-V cut, ruched design and minimal coverage in the back will be your sexiest swimsuit to date.

Tortoise shell will forever be on trend as will this chocolate triangle top bikini from Same Los Angeles.

The blue-and-brown color scheme of this wetsuit gives a retro vibe while being extremely practical for watersports.

This collab between Tropic of C and ALO is the true combination of fashion meets comfort.

The thin straps and bandeau cut hits just below the bust for a feminine touch.

What you wear on top of your swimsuit is just as important, so these boardshorts are a great option for beach to street.

Every year metallics continue to be on trend, so opt for this bikini from SI Swim 2022 cover star Kim Kardashian’s line.

High-cut bottoms always elongate the legs. This option from South Beach is great for summer or a beach getaway closer to the holidays.

With the little bow in the center, this Frankies Bikinis x Gigi Hadid is just darling.

The Lilosy one piece comes in 22 colors, so surely there is one for everyone. The high-cut leg and ruching at the stomach make this suit extra flattering.

A cut-out suit has made a powerful comeback and it's not leaving anytime soon, so opt for one of the 12 colors of this Viottiset one piece.

The feminine touch in the front and back with the tie is an eye-catching detail for this Leisup suit.