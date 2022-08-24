6 Nail Colors That You Will Fall in Love With for Fall 2022

When it comes to thinking about anything fall, I am mentally not there yet, but I do know that pumpkin spiced lattes and autumn foliage are right around the corner. While I’m not ready to swap out my summer clothes for sweaters and boots any time soon, I am excited to dip my toe in ever so slightly and test out some of the new nail colors that have started to be released. (Preview: they’re very different from the bright and bold colors we saw this summer and much simpler than 3-D nail art.)

“I love all of the neutral shades that fall brings,” says Rachel Apfel Glass, founder of GLOSSLAB nail salons. “Favorite colors are usually grays, whites and classic pinks/nudes.” Any of these colors will look great no matter your nail shape or type,, so if you prefer almond, stiletto, coffin or a simple squared edge, natural or acrylic, keep scrolling and you will fall in love with these new hues. We asked Glass to break down the top fall 2022 trends.

Fall 2022 Nail Colors

Gray Matter

“A sophisticated and timeless gray will be all the rage this fall, as it’s an upgrade from the pale pinks and bright whites of summer. Pair with a leather jacket, and you’ll truly look on trend,” Glass says.

Fun Foils

“Foils are a fun and simple way to add some sparkle to a regular manicure, and they’ve become very popular among our clients. Add gold foils over any neutral fall shade, and you’ll really pop.”

Deborah Lippmann

Milky Whites

“We’ve all seen the viral Hailey Bieber glazed donut mani, and the fun late summer trend will certainly be making its way into fall.”

For full Bieber's exact combo try OPI Pale to the Chief, with Gel Stay Shiny Top Coat and their Chrome Effects in Tin Man Can.

Glosslab

Amazon

Amazon

OPI

Bold Red

“A crowd pleaser since the dawn of polish, red is going to see a resurgence this fall. Go for a bright fire engine shade.”

Chanel

Sally Hansen

Semi-Sheer Nudes

“If bright red isn’t your thing, nudes are going to continue to be very popular this season. Think ‘my nails but better’ and ask for a pinky nude shade at your next service.”

Try:

Essie

Amazon

Greener Pastures

“Varying shades of green have picked up in popularity not only this season but this year. Many of our clients are asking for olives, emeralds and more as a fun pop/out-of-the-box color idea. If you’re up for it try mixing and matching your greens or even your nail designs!”

Manicurist