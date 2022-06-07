6 Press-On Nail Products That Will Turn You Into a Pro Manicurist

Press-on nails are not anything new, but in the last few years, more companies have created their own unique designs. There are so many more options offered compared to when I was growing up. Back then, when my friends were getting acrylic nails, I was only allowed to wear fake nails or have a regular manicure, and I was always envious of the airbrushed designs they’d come home with. We have come a long way, and now, the nail aisle is filled with so many brands that have fun styles and shapes.

Acrylic manicures are still popular as are gel manicures or dips, but they are costly and have the downside of the removal process. Who else can’t stand getting the gel scraped off after what seems like the longest soaking period ever?! Even if you go less frequently, sitting for these types of manicures can be time consuming. You are also stuck with the same look for the duration of the mani, which can be anywhere from two weeks to a month. The worst is when the nails begin to grow and show the space between your natural bed and the gel or acrylic.

Recently, I have become more intrigued with press-ons thanks to girlfriends who swear by them. As I think about a summer of nonstop travel, I won’t be going with my tradition of splurging on an intricate gel design but am considering packing an assortment of nails. After all, switching up your nails to match an outfit or mood has never been easier or more on trend. If you want hassle-free nail glam this summer, consider any of the below options. Just make sure to pack plenty of glue and have backups in case they pop off!

One of the more iconic press-on nail brands found in drugstores, Kiss even offers a pedicure set for anyone who wants to extend the fake nails to their toes. (There are several styles if you want your hands and feet to match.) Kiss products have glue or glue-free options. Their variety of designs even includes several for Pride Month, with a portion of each purchase going to The Trevor Project, which is the world’s largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ youth. Every set comes with 30 nails, adhesive, a cuticle stick, mini file and an alcohol prep pad.

With short, medium or long lengths and four shapes, the Dashing Diva press-on nails may be a new staple in your life. The kit comes with 30 gel nails in 12 sizes, a prep pad, a nail file and a wooden manicure stick. The patriotic style is perfect for Fourth of July and their Clear Intentions design will look great with everything.

The benefit of wearing PaintLab press-ons is that they are made with gel nail polish so you get the shine and durability of a gel manicure for a fraction of the cost. Each set comes with 24 nails, glue and adhesive tabs, a file and a buffer as well as a cuticle stick. Their fruit-inspired nails (Holy Guacamole or One in a Melon) are fun for the summer or their floral style is a walking masterpiece.

The New York-based spa has launched a wide range of press-on nails, so if you don’t live in NYC or won’t be visiting any time soon, these options are just as good as sitting in front of one of their manicurists. Their kits come with 24 nails, a cuticle stick, a double-sided nail file and a buffer. The styles range from colorful French tips to florals or groovy designs like Amalfi Toast. As for the shape, it’s almond, and they are a more modest length.

For the most part, Static Nails’ assortment of styles tend to be more neutral but still chic. Included in each pack are 24 nails in 12 sizes, glue, a buffer and a nail file. Each nail lasts up to 18 days or can be reapplied six times for shorter periods. The coffin shape is great for anyone who dreams of having long nails but can’t grow them on their own.

With four shapes and four lengths, Olive & June has a nail for everyone. Their expertise in nail care makes their press-on nails a popular option. The kit comes with a carry-all pouch, 42 press nails in 21 sizes, nail buffer, file, nail clipper, cuticle pusher, nail strengthener and cuticle serum. If you prefer a single color, they have that or you can get a more intricate design.