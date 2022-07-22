6 Show Me Your Mumu Outfits You Can Wear from the Beach to Dinner

Cologne Trude and Cammy Miller launched Show Me Your Mumu in 2010 with their signature piece–the mumu. Perfect to throw on over a bathing suit or to look presentable while running around town, the mumu became a staple in women’s closets everywhere. Since then, the brand and its e-commerce platform have expanded to include dresses, bridal, swimsuits and denim, all with a continued emphasis on comfort. The company is doing everything it can to be inclusive and diverse, from the models it casts to partnerships with organizations that promote equality for all.

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Shop Our Favorites:

Doing good while looking good is an important mission that Show Me Your Mumu is sharing with their customers. The colorful prints and easy-to-wear outfits are great to go from day-to-night and are extremely versatile. Keep browsing for our selection of looks that are great to go straight from the beach to dinner.

Show Me Your Mumu’s best-selling halter maxi dress is now in a mini length with several patterns and solid colors. The slip dress is light enough after a hot beach day and can slip on easily over a suit if you prefer.

The delicate floral print is great for any occasion. The lightweight fabric is breezy enough, even when there isn’t much wind. Pair this with the coordinating crop top or something else that you prefer and a wedge, block heel or flat.

The poofy sleeves and sweetheart neckline with a tie-front bodice is a great recipe for a chic beach to dinner look. The lightweight material is also easily packable.

The throw-and-go dress has a matching swimsuit but can be worn without. The two side slits, soft material and body-hugging cut will have diners doing a double take when you walk by.

This is a great option for a suit cover-up or wear it as a skirt with a bodysuit. The slip underneath provides optimal coverage while still letting you show off your legs.

The print alone on this dress is something that could be seen in the Met. The Moby Tie Maxi gives the illusion of a two-piece set but it is just one dress that has adjustable straps and a tie front.