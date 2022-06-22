6 Summer Cocktails That Really Raise the Bar

Easy to make and so delicious, these drinks are great for sipping.

From Fourth of July to Labor Day, planning and then hosting a backyard soiree should be easy, breezy like a light summer wind. The last thing you want to stress over is what to serve to drink. Some guests may like a fruity surprise while others might want something with a punch so having several options is key. To help with the bar menu, here are six cocktail recipes that have all the bases covered from vodka and tequila to rum and whiskey. One sip and your visitors will already be asking for another!

DELEÓN TEQUILA “LOVE” MARGARITA

DeLeón Tequila "Love" Margarita

Ingredients:

1 ½ oz DeLeón Tequila Blanco

½ oz orange liqueur

½ oz fresh lime juice

½ oz fresh lemon juice

1 orange slice

¾ oz agave nectar syrup

lime wheel for garnish (optional)

Directions:

Rim rocks glass with sea salt and lime zest, muddle orange in shaker. Add all ingredients into a shaker with ice. Shake and strain into an ice-filled rimmed glass. Garnish with a lime wheel.

SUNSET ROSE

The Sunset Rose cocktail is perfect for any summer beach day.

Ingredients:

3 oz Whispering Angel Rosé

1 ½ oz Belvedere Vodka

½ oz lime juice

¼ oz honey water

3 blackberries

mint sprig

Directions: Place blackberries into shaker and muddle. Add remaining ingredients into shaker except the Rosé. Shake with ice and strain into rocks glass over fresh ice. Top with Rosé and garnish with mint.

HURACÁN

HURACÁN

Ingredients:

3 oz Candela Mamajuana

1 oz passionfruit juice

1 oz orange juice

1 oz pineapple juice

Method: Shake well and serve over ice.

HOT AND SPICY PALOMA

Hot and spicy Paloma.

Ingredients:

½ Betty Buzz Sparkling Grapefruit bottle

1 ½ oz tequila

splash of agave

squeeze of lime juice

Tajin seasoning

grapefruit slice for garnish (optional)

Directions: Rim lowball glass with Tajin. Fill halfway with ice. Add lime and agave to shaker. Shake well. Strain into glass and top with Betty Buzz Sparkling Grapefruit. Garnish with grapefruit slice if desired.

PROPER PEACHES

Proper Peaches cocktail.

Ingredients:

2 parts Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey

½-part simple syrup

1 peach, diced (reserve a slice of peach for garnish)

3-4 mint leaves

splash of soda water

Directions: Muddle peaches, simple syrup and mint leaves in shaker. Add Proper No. Twelve and fill the shaker with ice. Strain into rocks glass over fresh ice. Top with a splash of soda water. Garnish with mint leaves and a leftover peach slice.

STRANAHAN’S OLD-FASHIONED ON ISLAND TIME

Stranahan's Old-Fashioned on Island Time cocktail.

Ingredients:

2 oz Stranahan’s Blue Peak

½ oz pineapple liqueur

¼ oz maple syrup

2 dashes chili bitters

orange twist (discard)

dried pineapple

sprinkle of cayenne

Directions: Stir Stranahan’s Blue Peak, pineapple liqueur, maple syrup, chili bitters and orange twist in a glass over a large ice cube. Garnish with dried pineapple and a sprinkle of cayenne.