6 Summer Cocktails That Really Raise the Bar
From Fourth of July to Labor Day, planning and then hosting a backyard soiree should be easy, breezy like a light summer wind. The last thing you want to stress over is what to serve to drink. Some guests may like a fruity surprise while others might want something with a punch so having several options is key. To help with the bar menu, here are six cocktail recipes that have all the bases covered from vodka and tequila to rum and whiskey. One sip and your visitors will already be asking for another!
DELEÓN TEQUILA “LOVE” MARGARITA
Ingredients:
- 1 ½ oz DeLeón Tequila Blanco
- ½ oz orange liqueur
- ½ oz fresh lime juice
- ½ oz fresh lemon juice
- 1 orange slice
- ¾ oz agave nectar syrup
- lime wheel for garnish (optional)
Directions:
Rim rocks glass with sea salt and lime zest, muddle orange in shaker. Add all ingredients into a shaker with ice. Shake and strain into an ice-filled rimmed glass. Garnish with a lime wheel.
SUNSET ROSE
Ingredients:
- 3 oz Whispering Angel Rosé
- 1 ½ oz Belvedere Vodka
- ½ oz lime juice
- ¼ oz honey water
- 3 blackberries
- mint sprig
Directions: Place blackberries into shaker and muddle. Add remaining ingredients into shaker except the Rosé. Shake with ice and strain into rocks glass over fresh ice. Top with Rosé and garnish with mint.
HURACÁN
Ingredients:
- 3 oz Candela Mamajuana
- 1 oz passionfruit juice
- 1 oz orange juice
- 1 oz pineapple juice
Method: Shake well and serve over ice.
HOT AND SPICY PALOMA
Ingredients:
- ½ Betty Buzz Sparkling Grapefruit bottle
- 1 ½ oz tequila
- splash of agave
- squeeze of lime juice
- Tajin seasoning
- grapefruit slice for garnish (optional)
Directions: Rim lowball glass with Tajin. Fill halfway with ice. Add lime and agave to shaker. Shake well. Strain into glass and top with Betty Buzz Sparkling Grapefruit. Garnish with grapefruit slice if desired.
PROPER PEACHES
Ingredients:
- 2 parts Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey
- ½-part simple syrup
- 1 peach, diced (reserve a slice of peach for garnish)
- 3-4 mint leaves
- splash of soda water
Directions: Muddle peaches, simple syrup and mint leaves in shaker. Add Proper No. Twelve and fill the shaker with ice. Strain into rocks glass over fresh ice. Top with a splash of soda water. Garnish with mint leaves and a leftover peach slice.
STRANAHAN’S OLD-FASHIONED ON ISLAND TIME
Ingredients:
- 2 oz Stranahan’s Blue Peak
- ½ oz pineapple liqueur
- ¼ oz maple syrup
- 2 dashes chili bitters
- orange twist (discard)
- dried pineapple
- sprinkle of cayenne
Directions: Stir Stranahan’s Blue Peak, pineapple liqueur, maple syrup, chili bitters and orange twist in a glass over a large ice cube. Garnish with dried pineapple and a sprinkle of cayenne.