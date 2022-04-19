7 Must-See Attractions in Montenegro

Take in the mountains and the ocean on the same day, if you choose.

With its 117 beaches stretching along a coastline of 180 miles, it is no wonder Montenegro was quickly at the top of the list of destinations to shoot the 2022 SI Swimsuit issue. Located on the Balkan Peninsula and neighboring Croatia, Serbia, Albania as well as Bosnia and Herzegovina, it is a country that is known as much for its crystal clear water of the Adriatic Sea as it is for its lakes and mountains. It’s clear the moment you arrive that the natural landscape is a large part of what makes it such a special location.

The country also has long been a melting pot of cultures, civilizations and religions. The ancient coastal towns like Sveti Stefan have a very clear old-Mediterranean feel. Museums, monuments, churches and mosques are a testament of Montenegro’s long and turbulent history and of the whole Balkan region. An added bonus for visiting this tiny and charming place is the friendliness of the locals.

Whether it is R&R you are seeking or a bit of adventure, here are seven spots travelers simply shouldn’t skip in Montenegro.