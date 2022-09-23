7 of Harry Styles All Time Best Outfits

Harry Styles has never been one to shy away from audacious looks. We would dare say he is one of the best dressed celebrities on the planet. On and off the stage he knows how to pull together gutsy pieces in a way that not many can (or would be brave enough to try). Notorious for theatrical pantsuits and shattering fashion-related gender norms, he always delivers memorable ensembles. From impeccable tailoring to heeled boots to chunky accessories, there is never a shortage of feathers, sparkles or brilliant patterns. We, and his 47 million Instagram followers, agree that his style is one for the books.

Styles stars in the hotly anticipated Don’t Worry Darling, which releases this Friday. Directed by Olivia Wilde, the film centers around a 1950s housewife living with her husband in an experimental community and features a star-studded cast (including Florence Pugh, Chris Pine, Gemma Chan, Nick Kroll, and others). The opening of this mystery thriller gives us a chance to revisit some of Styles’s best style (as if we needed an excuse).

Polka Dots

While performing at one of his 15 shows at Madison Square Garden in August, as a part of “Harry’s House,” Styles chose head-to-toe shimmering red polka dots, accompanied by a pair of Adidas kicks.

Blue Stripes

Opting for a deep blue striped set during yet another “Harry’s House” performance, Styles showed off his Red Adidas x Gucci Sneakers.

Orange and Rust

Hitting the stage in St. Louis last fall, Styles educated us on the art of two-tone fits. The sheen of the button-down left loosely open and the eclectic mix of rings was a lot to handle.

Gold Fringe

Wearing a custom gold fringe Gucci vest paired with black trousers and boots, Styles closed out the last performance of “Love on Tour” last November in Long Island, NY.

Sparkle Blazer

The art of accessorizing can be tough, but when it’s done right, it pulls a look together to completeness. Here the dotted pants, striped shirt and white gloves with the contrasting bow accent are a prime example of just how to do it. We should all be taking notes.

The 'Manly Man'

A shot from Styles’s Variety shoot in 2020, the caption says it all. The singer’s gender fluid style reminds us of the importance of wearing whatever your heart desires.

White Glove

Alongside Phoebe Waller-Bridge, the two stars are seen in coordinated pantsuits for the “Treat People With Kindness” music video. The video may have been shot in black and white, but the outfits radiate joy.

We can only hope that his performance in the movie is as jaw-dropping as his style.