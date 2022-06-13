8 LGBTQ+-Owned Brands to Support in June and Beyond

Every June a bright and colorful spotlight is put on the LGBTQ+ community. Pride month today includes parades and parties in cities across the globe. It’s important that the recognition and awareness doesn’t happen in only this one month.

As soon as June 1 hits the calendar, mainstream companies show their allyship by putting out rainbow-inspired products or announcing they are donating a portion of proceeds to charities that help these marginalized groups. We love to see it, but there are so many queer-owned brands big and small ranging from fashion and beauty to homeware that are worth buying from and supporting. Keep scrolling to learn about some of our favorites like Snif, PÄRDĒ and Otherwild.

Cofounders Gregory Littley and Troy Solomon will turn you into the life of the party with their vibrant nail polishes. The digital marketer and musician combined their passions and expertise to launch this line. The debut collection was a Y2K dream swirl that included a bright blue named Air Rights and a hot pink called Seggsy. They are gearing up to release their second collection, Garden PÄRDĒ.

Haily Marzullo couldn’t find gender-inclusive swimwear, so the Los Angeles native set out to create exactly that. Humankind guarantees that everyone will feel comfortable and confident in their suits and sportswear. There are even special Pride styles worth checking out.

With endless days of heat fast-approaching, these boozy ice pops from founder Alana Thomson and CEO Emily Dewsbury are great to cool down. The freezies (as they say in their native Canada) are a perfect combination of remembering those summer nights as a kid with the fun of being an adult. If you are 21 or over, you can indulge in these low-calorie and gluten-free alcohol pops that range from Brisky Frisky Daiquiri to VodkaBerry Snow.

Corianna and Brianna Dotson make up Coco and Breezy. In 2009, the twins expanded their business to sunglasses, which they constantly used while growing up in Minnesota. Their line of eyewear also includes blue-light glasses and is designed so everyone feels welcome. The DJ duo’s line has been worn by Nicki Minaj, Serena Williams and the late Prince.

Nikita Dragun created this transformational makeup line so that no one would feel left out. It celebrates people of all ages, races, sizes, genders and identities. As long as you have an imagination and want to live out your innermost fantasy, this line is for you. Dragun uses her platform and brand to support LGBTQ+ and trans wellness centers, and continues to share her story with all.

You’re going to want to get a whiff of this new gender-neutral fragrance brand from Phil Riportella and Bryan Edwards. The inclusive line also includes candles with their newest scent Sweet Ash. All items can be tested for a week, allowing the customer to really make sure they like what they smell.

Founded in 2012 by Rachel Berks and A.L. Steiner, Otherwild strives to highlight other LGBTQ+ small businesses and creatives. The products sold range from home cleaning and personal care products to inclusive apparel. The 10-year-old company had a massive hit with its bestselling “The Future Is Female” T-shirt.

Celebrity makeup artist Tim Quinn and wellness expert Mark Turnipseed came into each other’s lives while healing from personal traumas. Together, they decided to launch Halo42, a skincare line helping others embrace their individuality, celebrate recoveries and actualize their potential. For the month of June, 10% of profits will go to the Gay and Sober Organization. The Oil Over Me elixir will give you that summer glow set to turn heads.