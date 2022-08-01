9 Pool Parties in the U.S. Worth Checking Out

Summertime is well underway which means it is pool party season. While many hotels in cities across the country don’t offer a place to take a dip, there are some exceptions that not only offer a place to cool down, but they also certainly bring the heat with their events and entertainment. Below we have rounded up nine of the best places to make a splash.

The Summer Club, Long Island City, N.Y.

Located at the Ravel Hotel in Long Island City, The Summer Club opened in May 2022 for a summer season of fun. Featuring an elevated food and beverage menu, skyline views and live entertainment from acclaimed DJs and musicians including Laidback Luke, Brody Jenner and Devin Lucien, The Summer Club offers an unparalleled seasonal lounge experience for residents and visitors across New York. A private retreat just outside Manhattan, The Summer Club’s pool deck offers luxurious views of the city as well as ample space for guests to lounge across daybeds and cabanas while soaking up the sunshine.

HQ2 Beachclub, Atlantic City

Directly on the beach and adjacent to the famed Atlantic City boardwalk, HQ2 Beachclub at Ocean Casino Resort is the perfect place to take a dip and keep the party going all day long. This season guests will enjoy performances by Diplo, Steve Aoki, Vintage Culture and James Hype, among others. Party in the main pool area or reserve one of six bungalows with private pools, 12 day beds and more than 30 VIP sections on the lower and upper decks.

Strawberry Moon, Miami Beach

It’s always a good time at David Grutman’s and Pharrell Williams’s The Goodtime Hotel, especially by The Pool at Strawberry Moon. With 30,000 square feet of pool area, featuring a mid-century Caribbean and Central American aesthetic, this area’s decor highlights broad striped pastel tiling, vintage scalloped bar seating, pinstripe awnings and more. Every Friday, Saturday and Sunday the pool area serves as a club, featuring parties with a spectacular rotation of DJs such as DJ Purple, DJ Don Hot & Aerial Assault and others. In addition, Strawberry Moon added a new pool party to their lineup every Friday from 12-6 p.m.

At 10,000 square feet, W Nashville’s WET Deck is the largest hotel pool area in the city featuring an L-shaped swimming pool, private cabanas and daybeds as well as food and drink from its dedicated Sunset Bar. The social hub has a rotating list of DJs to keep visitors entertained throughout the day.

The Joule's unique eight-foot cantilevered pool provides guests with the sensation of swimming out beyond the hotel’s edge—equally voyeuristic for those swimming or those standing on the street below. With 360-degree views of historic downtown Dallas, The Joule gives “hanging out by the pool” a whole new meaning. Relax on sun loungers or indulge in a private cabana, the perfect spot for a day of leisure. Day passes have recently become available to people not staying at the hotel through Resy from Sunday to Thursday.

Ayu Dayclub, Las Vegas

The Ayu Dayclub at Resorts World Las Vegas is an outdoor oasis inspired by the beauty and harmonious atmosphere of Southeast Asia’s idyllic islands. It is a one-of-a-kind experience with its gorgeous greenery and elite entertainment lineup. Ayu hosts performers including Zedd, Tiësto, Cash Cash, DJ Snake, DJ Tay James and DJ Ruckus, among others.

Tao Beach Dayclub, Las Vegas

After a two-year-long transformation, Tao Group Hospitality debuted the completely reinvented TAO Beach Dayclub, an Asian-inspired tropical oasis, on April 1 at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas. The five-acre rooftop pool deck was designed with the award-winning global architecture and design firm Rockwell Group and has 29 luxury cabanas. Four stage cabanas are directly behind the DJ booth offering close access to the likes of Alesso and Armin van Burren. Two sculptures by Daniel Popper consisting of Tendai, a 15-foot-tall tree goddess, as well as a pair of sculptural hands covered in intricately carved Henna tattoos standing five feet tall welcome guests to the venue.

The pool scene in Scottsdale is hard to rival and the legendary Hotel Valley Ho’s center pool is the perfect combination of chill but fun. There is live music on Fridays as well as DJs spinning on Saturdays and Sundays. Make sure to book a daybed or cabana reservation to secure a spot at the pool.

The Highlight Room, in Los Angeles

High above the Dream Hotel on the 10th floor., The Highlight Room has a pool party in the summer every Sunday from 3–7 p.m. through Labor Day. Connected to the Highlight Room Grill, guests can first go for brunch before heading to the party. Past performers have included Nelly, Lil Jon and Pauly D.