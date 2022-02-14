A Fan Girl’s Appreciation Post for Mary J. Blige

This year’s Super Bowl halftime show was headlined by rappers Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Eminem and Kendrick Lamar, with R&B singer Mary J. Blige, in a celebration of hip hop. Let’s take a moment to showcase the wonder that is Mary J.

Mary J.’s Super Bowl look dazzled with silver sparkles head to toe. She showed up, as she always does, and gave the crowd an unbelievable performance. An icon, a legend and one of my favorites of all time.

The first Mary J. Blige song I remember hearing was “Real Love.” I was in high school, in the back seat of my friend’s older sister’s car, and I became obsessed immediately. 411, No More Drama and This is Mary J. Blige all became albums in heavy rotation throughout my adolescence. Mary J. is an icon to me on so many fronts. She pushes fashion boundaries, is soulful, and is an all-around amazing performer, having been nominated for 31 Grammy awards (and winning nine).

These days I love following her on Instagram to stay up-to-date on her projects and her life. And, of course, to stay inspired by her edgy, bold looks. Her presence and style ooze confidence. Here are some of my favorite Mary J. looks for your viewing pleasure.