Alo’s New Collection Is the Most Inclusive They’ve Made to Date

Marquita Pring on Aging and Her Journey Towards Self Acceptance
Alo is taking the air, land and ocean by storm with its newest collection of skin-tight essentials. On March 8, International Women’s Day, the brand introduced the Embody Collection, with the tagline of “embody all that you are.” Spreading mindful movement and cultivating community has always been Alo’s brand ethos (on top of making really awesome clothes!). But this collection gives even more reason to celebrate women all over in an authentic way by highlighting the beautiful skin tones seen around the world and by being inclusive and versatile.

The exclusive drop features five sleek Airlift separates Airlift Intrigue Bra ($58); High-Waist Airlift Short ($58); Sleek Back Bodysuit ($88); Airbrush Invisible String Thong ($14); and Airbrush Invisible Thong ($14) in five nature-inspired tones that fit like a second skin. With each following season, there will be more tones and styles introduced. The intent, however, is not for the wearer to match her skin color but to see which natural color they connect with the most.

Sleek back body suit in Hot Cocoa.

In addition to the new hues, the collection focuses on natural beauty, body positivity, movement and diversity, and the models who are starring in campaign ads are all powerhouses in their own right. “To be included in this campaign is such an honor as it encourages all of us to be confident in our bodies and in who we are,” says transgender model Logan Alcosiba. “This campaign, along with all of the people a part of it, has helped strengthen my own confidence, and I am forever grateful.”

Adds model Sabey Dantsira, “It’s an honor being a part of the Embody campaign, to be able to have an honest conversation about our bodies with other strong beautiful women on set was empowering and uplifting.” Other women featured include model/Muay Thai fighter Mia Kang, who is a body confidence advocate; yogi sisters Kimmy and Crissy Chin (also known as the Chin Twins); model Solange van Doorn, who advocates for social justice; and Olympic rhythmic gymnast and model Nastasya Generalova, whom you may recognize from Taylor Swift’s “Shake It Off video.

Check out the full collection here, and join the women in the @Aloyoga #IEmbody conversation by sharing a post about who you are and what you embody.

