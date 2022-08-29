Aly Raisman’s Nightly Ritual Will Help You Get Your Best Rest

Ever wonder how a two-time Olympic gymnast winds down for bed? You’re in luck because Aly Raisman has posted a super informative video about her nightly routine. The SI Swimsuit model packs her evening with rituals that help ground her after a busy day and set her up for a restful night of sleep. Try out one or two of these steps if your own end-of-day wind down is needing some TLC.

Dinner First

Raisman kicks off her evening by cooking a healthy dinner. The 28-year-old said, “I try to take something from my garden. That really allows me to appreciate where my food is coming from.”

Evening Walk

After dinner, she takes her dog, Mylo, for a quick walk, often catching the sunset. “I try to watch the sunset because it helps me practice gratitude,” she explained.

No Phones Before Bed

One of the most important aspects of her routine is unplugging from technology. Studies have shown that the blue light emitted from your phone chokes the production of melatonin in your body making it more difficult to fall asleep and wake up feeling refreshed the next morning. Instead, Raisman prefers curling up with a good book before bed rather than scrolling endlessly on her devices.

Essential Oils

Essential oils are a vital part to Raisman’s nightly ritual. She rubs essential oils—like lavender and chamomile—on her hands as they have calming properties to help the body relax.

Take Care of Your Pearly White

Next she brushes and flosses her teeth and puts in her SmileDirectClub Nighttime Aligners to keep her teeth in tip-top shape.

Cuddles With Your Fur Baby

Before drifting off, Raisman cuddles with Mylo, giving her the ultimate sense of warmth, joy and security. If you’re having trouble with sleeping, hopefully one of Raisman’s nightly practices can help.