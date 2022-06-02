May Was All About Beauty and Accessories for the SI Swimsuit Team

If you follow along on The Swimfluence Network App, by now you’ve learned that SI Swimsuit is run by a small, tight-knit team of women. This monthly series will pull together our favorite beauty, clothing, food and entertainment products we're currently enjoying.

Best Body Oil

Agent Natuer Holi (Body) Serum ($95)

Margot Zamet, our fashion editor, swears by this body oil she’s been using for years. Zamet explains that while it’s definitely on the pricer side, “it's non-toxic and luxe, and worth the splurge for me. It's a great oil that really absorbs into the skin and keeps it feeling supple for the entire day. Being on beach sets quite often and then thrust back into New York winters, I make sure to prioritize taking care of the skin on my whole body, not just my face.”

Best Sunglasses

Garrett Leight California, Broadway Sunglasses ($445)

Editor in chief MJ Day is loving these sunglasses. “I’m so into tonal accessories and these are the perfect shade to match my skin tone,” she says. “Loving the mirrored lens because it makes this subdued eyewear feel a little bit extra! Manifesting beach and boat weather with cool new shades!”

Best Cozy Sweatshirt

Mate the Label ($108)

SI Swimsuit managing video producer Janine Berey is sold on these sweatshirts, which are made from sustainable, natural materials. We don’t know about you, but we haven’t stopped living in sweatshirts since the beginning of the pandemic.

Best Bracelet

Roxanne Assoulin, Flower Power Bracelet Duo ($45-$95)

SI Swimsuit media/talent relations consultant Sevan Kalayjian is obsessed with these colorful bracelets. These are perfect for any occasion and provide the cutest pop of color for springtime.

Best Hair Mask

Olaplex No. 8 Bond Intense Moisture Mask ($28)

SI Swimsuit intern Liz Wentworth loves this hair moisture mask, claiming that it has “been [my] saving grace recently! Whether you have color-treated hair or not, this mask works wonders. I use it one to two times per week and I have seen a HUGE difference in the thickness and strength of my hair. I can't even remember the last time my hair felt this healthy.”

Best Sneakers

Nike Dunk Low Vintage Green ($320)

SI Swimsuit production coordinator Ellie Gill loves these kicks. “They’re the perfect green that goes with everything but is a pop of something other than classic black,” she says.

Best Face SPF Protection

Ilia Super Serum Skin Tint ($48)

My personal favorite new beauty staple is this tinted serum. I’ve been looking for a product that will give me SPF protection and not make me breakout, and this serum is perfect. The tint it provides is a bonus that keeps my skin glowing all day long.