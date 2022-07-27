Athleta Girl and Simone Biles Team Up for Back-to-School Collection

When she’s not being awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom or winning the most medals of any American gymnast in history, Simone Biles is creating new activewear with Athleta. Her partnership with the athleisure company began during the lead-up to the Tokyo Olympics last summer. Biles’s first collab, a limited-edition “In Your Element” hoodie, was a major smash when it dropped last fall.

This spring Biles partnered with Athleta Girl for her first collection specifically designed for girls ages 6-12 with the purpose of inspiring confidence. The products feature hidden messages to boost wearers' self-confidence.

“My inspiration behind this collection was to create clothing that is both cute and comfy and can be worn from school to practice while uplifting girls and encouraging them to chase their dreams,” said Biles. “I want girls to feel inspired when they wear clothing in this collection, and for them to know that they can do anything they put their minds to.”

Now, Biles is dropping another collection, just in time for the start of the school year. In an IG post, Biles wrote, “Surprise: The Athleta Girl x Simone Back to School Collection drops this Tuesday, 7/26 🎉 Tap the tag to set a reminder for the launch!

#PowerOfShe #AthletaGirl #AthletaXSimone”

The new fall collection is available on Athleta’s website and features a wide range of clothing and accessories available from $35-$99 in sizes XS-XXL. Backpacks, leggings, hoodies and more are available in stylish and sleek colors. The versatile line is sure to offer something for everyone while inspiring the type of play and movement that Biles is so well known for.

Biles and Athleta also released multiple resources to help girls prepare for their first day of school on their wellness platform AthletaWell. Resources include a five-minute meditation, a vision board bonding exercise, a weekly checklist for reconnecting with yourself, and more. With Biles’s help, it’s bound to be an incredible start to the new school year.