Behind the Scenes With Yumi Nu Before Her Shoot in Montenegro

Before Yumi Nu landed on the cover of the 2022 SI Swimsuit issue, she was packing her bags, fighting jet lag and braving the Montenegrin rain all in pursuit of the perfect shot.

In an exclusive behind-the-scenes video, we see Nu with her bags fully stocked, with Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner nestled in her suitcase, ready for the airport.

Upon her arrival, the model/musician was paired with fellow SI Swimsuit model Katie Austin for a day of adventure. On a special day-long tour, Nu and Austin taste homemade cheeses, olives and wines in Kotor’s medieval marketplace, and sail to the islet of Our Lady of the Rocks after eating lunch at the Hotel Conte Restaurant. Nu particularly enjoys the stop in Kotor, a town known worldwide for the cats that roam throughout the streets and rule the roost.

After beating the jet lag with a delicious looking latte, Nu takes to the streets of Montenegro with the SI Swimsuit team for her photo shoot. The rain rolls in and Nu is reminded of her rookie shoot in Tampa the previous year when the weather also wasn’t cooperating. “I feel like it’s tradition for it to rain on my shoot,” Nu says to Swimsuit editor in chief MJ Day. Clearly, it’s a good-luck tradition.

You can see Yumi Nu’s full 2022 Montenegro shoot here.