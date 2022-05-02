6 Perfect Mother’s Day Gifts for the Skincare-Obsessed Mom

Mother’s Day is just around the corner. If your mom is skincare-obsessed, then we have you covered for gift ideas with a list of products ranging from affordable to splurge-worthy. Whether your mom is more into facial skincare, body skincare or overall skincare technology, these recommendations will help to get your creative juices flowing. We’ve even included some skincare accessories to help transform your mother’s daily routine into a spa moment.

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

NuFACE Mini Facial Toning Device ($156, originally $209; amazon.com)

The NuFACE mini is the small but mighty mini version of the NuFACE trinity. The smaller size packs just as much punch, but is much more reasonably priced. This device works by sending microcurrents through the skin to help increase firmness, contour the jaw and reduce the appearance of fine lines. NuFACE calls it the “five-minute facelift.”

The device comes with a gel primer that should be applied before use, so all your mom will have to do is replace the primer when it runs out.

The Youth System 6-piece Minis System ($55; youththepeople.com)

If your mom loves vegan skincare, then this six-piece mini set from Youth to the People is the perfect choice. When she tries out these products, she’s going to want the full sizes. And all of Youth to the People’s products are so thoughtfully curated and built around their commitment to community and sustainability.

Thank You Mom Candle ($27.20, originally $34; homesick.com)

A candle is perfect to help set the skincare mood, and Homesick’s aptly named “Thank You, Mom Candle” will accomplish just that. It will have the room smelling like a fresh bunch of flowers and sage — so really what more could a mom ask for? And if that’s not an appealing scent, Homesick has a whole collection … even one aptly named “spa-cation”!

Korean Skincare Regimen ($320, originally $356; peachandlily.com)

Has your mom wanted a more specific skincare routine but doesn’t know where to start? Give her the gift of a fully formed process. This is a great group gift so if you’ve got siblings tell them to chip in their portion. The kit features an assortment of Korean skincare products from cult-favorite brands like Aromatica, Peach & Lily, and Be The Skin.

Topicals Mist ($32; sephora.com)

If you haven’t heard your mom gush over Topicals, then prepare yourself. As an extension of their popular serums, Faded and Like Butter, Topicals has come out with two body mists. The Like Butter body-hydratin mist has lots of soothing ingredients, and the Faded brightening and clearing mist has acids that help penetrate deeper into the skin and exfoliate. I can attest that using these two products to prepare for the summer has left my legs feeling so soft.

Brooklinen Super-Plush Robe ($79.20, originally $99; brooklinen.com)

Step 1 to a skincare routine that feels like a spa is a robe! And this appropriately named Super-Plush Robe from Brooklinen will give your mom the feeling of living in a cloud. It has wide sleeves with cuffs to make them manageable, deep pockets and an adjustable belt built into the waste. It’s perfect for completing a skincare routine and then cozying up before bed. We wouldn’t blame you if you packaged this along with a pair of Ugg Coquette Slippers for the ultimate cozy gift.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.