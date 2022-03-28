Get the Best Skin of Your Life in 30 Minutes

It’s no secret that from an early age we are told to take care of our skin (it is one of our most important organs after all!). Whether you heeded this advice or are now trying to catch up to reverse any damage, you may want to follow Kate Bock’s lead and check out the HydraFacial. “It’s like a clearing out of the old skin and a renewal with your baby skin,” says the 2020 SI Swimsuit cover model, who experienced the 30-minute treatment at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel’s Rock Spa in Hollywood, Fla.

The HydraFacial is a non-invasive skin resurfacing treatment good for all skin types. Thanks to its patented Vortex-Fusion technology, it removes dead skin cells and impurities while bringing moisture and hydration into the skin. And in case there is any hesitation, there is minimal to no discomfort or pain (unlike some other peels and treatments). It also tackles all skincare needs: fine lines and wrinkles, dark spots, elasticity and firmness, even tone and vibrancy, skin texture, oily and congested skin and enlarged pores.

The process starts with a cleanse and makeup removal. Next, the Vortex Cleanse will begin to exfoliate and hydrate the skin. Then a Glysal Peel will continue to exfoliate the dead skin. A Beta HD helps dissolve, loosen up and exfoliate congestion in the T-zone area. A Booster step follows; you’ll pick one for brightening or one especially for fine lines and wrinkles. Bock chose the brightening option so the booster serum had lactic acid and Vitamin C. Then red and blue light therapy helps kill bacteria on the skin. The final step is an application of antioxidant serum with hyaluronic acid.

Before you leave, the esthetician will add an eye cream and SPF to protect your skin from any new, immediate damage. These results can last five to seven days or longer, so save it for a big occasion or go regularly for optimal results. Depending on the region, a single treatment can range from $150 to $300. Still, having the best skin of your life seems pretty priceless to us.