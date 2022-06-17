6 of the Best Wine Subscription Services to Drink Up

Whether you have a daily glass with dinner, love hosting a party or just enjoy learning about and trying different wines, a well-stocked supply is a must. Fortunately, there are endless ways to get some of the best wines delivered right to your doorstep. Some services customize picks for your taste, while others aim to introduce you to new, exciting wines that’ll expand your palate -- and all are available at different price points.

The best part about a wine subscription service? Set it and forget it. No need to coordinate a last-minute trip to the liquor store or worry about whether you’ll have enough options for your next get-together. Ahead, we’ve rounded up and researched six of the most popular and highly-rated wine subscription services, and make some suggestions as to which one might be right for you.

Wine Access (starting at $150 per shipment; wineaccess.com)

For those interested in exploring expertly-curated, hand-selected wines that are truly top-notch, look no further than Wine Access. It’s an ideal service for someone who really cares about the quality of their wine and is willing to spend a bit more (the average price point of a bottle on the site is over $20). And while they hope every bottle overdelivers regardless of how much it costs (which they did in our experience), you’re also getting unmatched customer service and personalized care put into your wine-drinking experience. For instance, Wine Access utilizes a proprietary shipping method that matches your zip code to weather patterns so you can choose to ship your wine when it’s safest and most optimal based on the temperature of where you live.

While the site offers a couple different subscriptions, we’re highlighting our two favorites. The Discovery Club includes six unique bottles of wine delivered to you four times a year. Each shipment features an educational theme, and each bottle is selected by a Master Sommelier, a Master of Wine and an International Wine Judge -- along with recommendations from other experts, like Michelin-star sommeliers and renowned winemakers. And unlike many other wine subscription services, which will often offer new variations of the same brand of wine, Wine Access takes care to select labels from wine-growing regions around the world so you never get the same thing twice. Unless you want to -- in that case, it’s a breeze to repurchase your favorite bottles.

The Michelin Prestige is a perfect option for those who love fine wine just as much as they do fine dining. For between $160 and $200 per shipment, you’ll receive four bottles of wine five times a year: one for each of the seasons and an extra one for the holidays. The wines are curated with sommeliers from Michelin-starred restaurants (like Per Se, Jônt, and Californios) and come with pairing recommendations from some of the top culinary experts from around the world. It's the perfect way to enjoy some of the best wine in the world right from home, and put your culinary skills to the test with a meal that was literally made for your glass of wine.

Bright Cellars ($80 per month; brightcellars.com)

Bright Cellars is perfect for anyone who knows what they like, but may be newer to the world of wine and how your taste translates into different varieties. The initial quiz is super short, and focuses on questions surrounding your general taste (preferred dessert, how you drink your tea, what you drink when you’re not drinking wine, etc.). A taste profile is then created and the service will select four wines matched for you. The brand uses an algorithm (created by two MIT grads) that scores each wine by comparing 18 wine attributes to your preferences.

If spending $20 on a bottle sounds like a fit for your budget, Bright Cellars is a great way to make sure you’re getting wine you’ll like on a regular basis. If you’re not happy with one of your bottles, they’ll send you a replacement. Plus you can swap out your matches and skip a month at any time -- though the brand also offers bi-monthly and quarterly options.

Naked Wines (prices vary; nakedwines.com)

If the idea of directly supporting independent winemakers and getting discounted wine in the process sounds up your alley, we can’t recommend Naked Wines enough. Through an angel investment-esque model where wine drinkers invest $40 a month into a Naked Wine piggy bank, the company funds independent winemakers up front. This way, the winemakers can focus on creating the best possible product. And because you’re cutting out tons of middle men, you’ll also have access to wholesale prices at anywhere from 40-60% off a bottle’s regular price.

The best part? You don’t lose the $40 you contribute every month -- it can be used on any wine order, whenever you like. In this way, Naked Wines is a bit different from other traditional subscription services, but it is more flexible and ideal for those who prefer to know what they’re ordering, how they’re spending their money, and when they’re getting what.

And the variety is super appealing as well, especially if you’re interested in discovering independent winemakers, learning more about their stories, and staying updated on what they’re up to and taking part in dialogue with them directly via online winemaker profiles. All in all, it’s a great service for casual wine drinkers that prefer a little more control over their wine shipments, like to know what they’re purchasing, and exactly what they’re spending their money on.

Firstleaf ($89.94 per month, firstleaf.club)

Perfect for wine enjoyers looking to become wine connoisseurs, Firstleaf is one of our top recommendations when it comes to exploring new wines and refining your taste. The brand’s quiz asks you about your wine preferences, like whether you opt for red or white (or both), how sweet you like it, and the types you already gravitate towards. Then, Firstleaf curates six different options, which are shipped to you within a couple days.

Once you receive your wines (packed with recyclable, carbon neutral materials), each bottle comes with tasting and pairing cards, in addition to the club’s newsletter. From there, you can rate each bottle with a simple thumbs up or thumbs down, which helps the experts at Firstleaf pick your next perfect bottle. If you’re after professional advice, Firstleaf also offers a concierge team that’s there to discuss your pairings, profile, and more. And at just $14.99 a bottle, you’re getting a whole lot of bang for your buck.

Laithwaites ($159.99 every three months, laithwaites.com)

If you’re on the hunt for an affordable and easy way to try different wines every month, we’d recommend Laithwaites. It’s also an option for those who want to test out a wine subscription service, but aren’t quite sure it’s for them. Why exactly? Laithwaites’s introductory offer is one of the most irresistible we’ve come across: try six different wines for just $49.99, plus free shipping. If you like what you received, you can continue with their traditional service, which includes 12 bottles every three months for $159.99. Before shipping and tax, that comes out to about $13 a bottle, which is a great price.

Particularly for those looking for a hassle-free subscription service with a guaranteed savings, no service we tested was as simple as Laithwaites. Just select whether you prefer red, white or a mixed case -- and you’re basically ready to go. In addition to a variety of delicious, expertly-selected wines, Laithwaites provides subscribers with advance notice of shipments (so you have time to change wines, delay delivery or skip cases), easy cancellation, and a variety of rewards, upgrades and VIP offers. And like most other services, there’s a 100% guarantee policy, so if you don’t like a wine, you don’t have to pay for it.

SommSelect (starting at $99 per month; sommselect.com)

Founded in 2016 by master sommelier Ian Cauble (who appeared in the Netflix’s documentary Somm), SommSelect is perfect for those who don’t just want the highest quality wine, but also love a little bit of surprise and learning something new. The Discover 4 subscription is a wonderful way to take a deep dive into a specific wine theme, whether a classic wine region, specific grape variety or the best wines for a certain season. In addition to your four wines, you’ll get a pamphlet packed full of wine info that shares the story behind every bottle.

Similarly, the Somm 6 is also a way to get that bit of surprise and delight without having to worry about getting the highest quality wines. The subscription includes six premier wines curated to reflect what actual sommeliers are drinking this season, whether it’s red, white, bubbles, and even more. The emphasis, however, is on highlighting new producers, so you’re getting something new and different, exciting, but most of all, curated by people who know best and really care about high quality, delicious wine.

