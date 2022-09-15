Brazilian Resort Wear Brand Hits the New York Market

Brazilian resort wear brand Andrea Almeida unveiled its latest collection at New York Fashion Week and, just as the collection’s title “Metamorphosis” suggests, it transformed every idea we’ve ever had about crochet. Crafted by local Brazilian artisans, Andrea Almeida pieces breathe life into the technique that has been shared from generation to generation over hundreds of years. The handmade nature of the pieces ensures that no two products are identical and therefore guaranteed to hold an intimate (and permanent) spot in your closet.

Crochet has been a trend that has dominated ready to wear (RTW) this year, yet Andrea Almeida continues to stand out and innovate in the space. From neutrals to rich pigments, each piece is seasonless and tells a story of its own. From start to finish, the intricate weaving and meticulous construction of the made-to-order pieces takes an average of 30 days, making each a true work of art.

The SS23 collection was something to marvel at. Andrea Almeida, founder of her namesake brand, shared that she draws inspiration from everywhere and everything, always willing to experiment with new colors and designs because it often tends to work out better than expected. “We just try,” she said. “You would be surprised.” We were so delighted with the display that we could not resist sharing a few highlights; however, this is just a taste of the many endearing designs to be offered.

Leonie Dress

Courtesy of Andrea Almeida

Inspired by the iconic Chanel 1992 Haute Couture chain dress, the draping-rope details on this piece are a product of true artisanship.

Luciana Dress

Courtesy of Andrea Almeida

Looking for some movement? The boldly cut bodice balanced by a skirt of fringe will surely do the trick.

Mary Dress

Courtesy of Andrea Almeida

This butterfly-inspired number demands a round of applause… and a standing ovation.

Greta Set

Courtesy of Andrea Almeida

One of our favorites: A two-toned set with geometric detailing, offering graceful intrigue.

Each design takes the brand far past resort wear, with elevated pieces suitable for any occasion. Some of the newest styles are already available for order online, with the entirety of the collection expected to be released in January. And, to our excitement, the brand plans to open a showroom in New York City in the very near future.