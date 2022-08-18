Brooks Nader Gives Inspirational Pep Talk

Skip to main content
Brooks Nader's Inspirational Pep Talk
The SI Swimsuit model explains her take-charge mentality.

Brooks Nader is the picture of perseverance. The SI Swimsuit model answered the franchise’s first-ever open casting call and was crowned the 2019 Swim Search winner, besting 10,000 applicants. She’s appeared in the issue ever since. Who better than to pass along career advice? Nader participated in a panel about building personal brands at the 2022 SI Swimsuit launch event at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla, and passionately spoke to the live audience.

“I would say it's all up to you,” she shared. “Don’t wait on an agent or manager or anything. It’s your business, you’re the CEO of it. It’s up to you. If someone’s not doing something for you, reach out to them yourself.”

She added, “It's in your hands. You're the CEO of your life, your company, your business and just go for it, girls.”

Nader's success can be accredited to her take-charge mentality. With her inspirational pep talk she's empowering others to cultivate it in their own lives.

