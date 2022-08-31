Skip to main content
Brooks Nader’s Ultimate ’90s Blowout Hair Tutorial

You’ll get extreme lift in just three steps.

Brooks Nader is a master when it comes to big style. She’s already given us a behind-the-scenes look at her beauty routine while getting ready for her 2022 SI Swimsuit shoot. She stunned in a dress once worn by Whitney Houston and wowed us with her glam at SI Swimsuit’s 2022 launch party. Now, she’s giving her followers a surprisingly simple three-step guide on how to achieve the perfect ’90s inspired blowout.

What is the ’90s blowout? Think Cindy Crawford in her famous Pepsi commercial or Alicia Silverstone in Clueless. It is all about fluff and volume while keeping the frizz at bay. It’s a classic showstopper and we’re so happy to see it back in full bloom. Read on for Nader’s step-by-step guide (products included) on how to achieve the perfect ’90s blowout. 

1. Spritz on Some Blow-Dry Spray

After getting out of the shower, Nader sprays on some Phytovolume Volumizing Blow-Dry Spray ($30), which helps to create a natural-looking volume to her hair.

2. Apply Blowout Cream

Next, Nader applies some of this lightweight cream to help protect against frizz and heat. The IGK - Beach Club Bouncy Blowout Cream ($29) will give your hair even more volume to reach your ultimate ’90s blowout style!

3. Brush and Blow Dry

Now it’s time to continuously brush and blow dry your hair while alternating wrapping the top of your hair in a curler. Brush and blow dry the sides of your hair while your hair is up, release the curler and then repeat. See Nader’s video for help! 

