9 Button-downs You Need This Fall, All Under $100

This year we are declaring the button-down to be the official styling piece of fall. The versatility that the simple top boasts is unmatched. Work meeting? Button-down. Happy hour? Button-down. Running errands? Button-down. Get the gist? It’s a staple that will never go out of style and is perhaps the best option for the transitional weather that comes as temps grow cooler.

It can be dressed up or dressed down, and make constructing layered outfits almost too easy. Considering this, the awesome variety and flexibility provided can sometimes be intimidating. But don’t sweat it because here we’ve rounded up 10 of our favorite button-downs, all under $100. Whether you’re feeling stuck in a fashion rut, or just in need of a slight closet refresh as the seasons change, check out some of our best-loved picks and some styling inspiration to go along with them.

Starting off with a reliable choice, reimagine those boring ideas that pop into your head when you think of a button-down/sweater combo. Throw on a light crew neck (or sweater vest – we have our eyes on mohair this year) over this poplin piece and situate the collar to stick out. Pair with a midi slip skirt and loafers accompanied by ankle socks. (Yep, socks with loafers; don’t knock it until you try it.) Available in bold colors, this piece can serve as a playful approach to preppy style.

This satin solution is the perfect balance of refined femininity. The softly draped fabric will ensure that you will have optimal comfort, while keeping things dressed up. Try styling this choice with a mini skirt of different texture (like leather or cargo) and a pair of kitten heels for a night out. The contrast of fabrics is the secret recipe to getting that effortless cool girl look.

If you are seeking a foolproof way to test out the button-down trend, oversized never fails. However boxy, this long sleeve boyfriend will provide a subtle silhouette. Commit fully and pair with relaxed jeans and your go-to handbag. Oh, and don’t forget the chunky dad sneaks!

Another oversized option, this piece has a slight high-low hem making it ideal for accompanying a pair of equally loose trousers. With plenty of fabric in the back, you can experiment with leaving the buttons just above the waistband open. This will create a slouchy, but not sloppy, profile. This tan hue is perfect for the cooler days ahead.

The shacket trend is going nowhere this fall. Made with cord material, we can’t think of a single time this piece wouldn’t work. Throw a turtleneck underneath and opt for lug sole boots for an all-activity ensemble.

This graphic blouse is what dreams are made of. Balance the bold zebra print and statement collar with a pair of minimal trousers or a straight leg pant of your choosing for a high contrast moment.

No matter the time, plisse is an immediate winner in our book. This shirt paired with brown leather trousers will prove to be a hack to looking polished. You can even experiment with tucking one side in for a more interesting and asymmetrical silhouette.

I mean, c'mon– embroidered chest pockets, a frill collar and just the right amount of detail on the cuffs?! We must be dreaming. Black denim would accompany this to excellence.

Last, but not least, let your accessorizing do the talking here. Attempt an unbuttoned approach to this long-sleeve shirt, with a cotton tank underneath. Then, match the ensemble with a braided (or even crocodile) belt and mules. This will surely make you look like the most conveniently sophisticated person in the room.