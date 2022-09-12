Camille Kostek Shares Her Favorite Makeup Products For Effortless Glow

Camille Kostek has perfected the seemingly effortless sunkissed makeup look. The SI Swimsuit model is giving us a behind-the-scenes peek into her makeup routine. The Dancing With Myself host and 2019 SI Swimsuit cover model has created a step-by-step video revealing what products she uses and how she applies them for a quick and easy glam. Let’s begin.

Camille Kostek was photographed by Derek Kettela in St. Croix. Swimsuit by Leimakani. Top by Calle del Mar. Necklaces by Child of Wild and Camille Collection by Dune Jewelry.

Kostek uses her finger to dab the concealer under her eyes to give the “moons” there a simple refresh.

She applies this bronzer (which really does smell like milk chocolate) with her EcoTools Brush on her face and upper chest.

“​​This is another go-to, all-time favorite,” Kostek shares. “I love that little sunkissed, sunburnt look.” She applies the product on her nose and cheeks.

“I’m using another EcoTools brush to apply this onto my eyelids, a little soft little glow—tap tap, and we’re moving.”

Not surprisingly, Kostek incorporates a few dance moves into her time in front of the mirror. It’s another way to get a glistening look!

First, Kostek outlines the edges of her eyebrows with the brow pencil. Then she fluffs up each side with the brush on the pencil’s opposite side.

This product creates long and beautiful lashes. “​I’m just applying it to my top lashes. I like to keep the under eye very clear,” she explains.

Outline the lip and fill it in. “This is my favorite everyday lip color.”

Apply and shine.

Kostek goes back to the eyes to do a “feline flick.” She recommends only doing the ends of the eyes as the cat-eye is a delicate look.

Kostek says this product looks exceptional for those with blue-green eyes.

“This is like my secret weapon. No one knows about it,” Kostek says. Except you, until now.