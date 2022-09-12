Camille Kostek Shares Her Favorite Makeup Products For Effortless Glow

Skip to main content
Get Ready With Camille Kostek
Get Ready With Camille Kostek

Camille Kostek Shares Her Favorite Makeup Products To Achieve Effortless Glow

Quick and easy glam with a red carpet champion.

Camille Kostek has perfected the seemingly effortless sunkissed makeup look. The SI Swimsuit model is giving us a behind-the-scenes peek into her makeup routine. The Dancing With Myself host and 2019 SI Swimsuit cover model has created a step-by-step video revealing what products she uses and how she applies them for a quick and easy glam. Let’s begin.

Camille Kostek was photographed by Derek Kettela in St. Croix. Swimsuit by Leimakani. Top by Calle del Mar. Necklaces by Child of Wild and Camille Collection by Dune Jewelry. 

IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Under Eye Full Coverage Concealer in Light Natural, $10 (amazon.com)

IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Under Eye Full Coverage Concealer in Light Natural, $10
Kostek uses her finger to dab the concealer under her eyes to give the “moons” there a simple refresh.

Too Faced - Chocolate Soleil Bronzer in Milk Chocolate, $29.90 (amazon.com)

Too Faced - Chocolate Soleil Bronzer in Milk Chocolate

She applies this bronzer (which really does smell like milk chocolate) with her EcoTools Brush on her face and upper chest.

Charlotte Tilbury - PILLOW TALK LIP & CHEEK GLOW, $40 (charlottetilbury.com)

Charlotte Tilbury - PILLOW TALK LIP & CHEEK GLOW

“​​This is another go-to, all-time favorite,” Kostek shares. “I love that little sunkissed, sunburnt look.” She applies the product on her nose and cheeks.

Charlotte Tilbury - Eyes to Mesmerize in Pillow Talk, $34 (charlottetilbury.com)

Charlotte Tilbury - Eyes to Mesmerize in Pillow Talk, $34

“I’m using another EcoTools brush to apply this onto my eyelids, a little soft little glow—tap tap, and we’re moving.”

Dance Break

Not surprisingly, Kostek incorporates a few dance moves into her time in front of the mirror. It’s another way to get a glistening look!

Anastasia Beverly Hills - Brow Wiz, $19.55 (amazon.com)

Anastasia Beverly Hills - Brow Wiz, $19.55

First, Kostek outlines the edges of her eyebrows with the brow pencil. Then she fluffs up each side with the brush on the pencil’s opposite side.

L’Oreal - Telescopic Mascara, $11.99 (lorealparisusa.com)

L’Oreal - Telescopic Mascara, $11.99

This product creates long and beautiful lashes. “​I’m just applying it to my top lashes. I like to keep the under eye very clear,” she explains.

Charlotte Tilbury Lip Liner in Pillow Talk, $24.40 (sephora.com)

Charlotte Tilbury Lip Liner in Pillow Talk, $24.40

Outline the lip and fill it in. “This is my favorite everyday lip color.”

Charlotte Tilbury Lip Gloss in Clear and Pillowtalk, $22 (charlottetilbury.com)

Charlotte Tilbury Lip Gloss in Clear and Pillowtalk

Apply and shine.

Brown Eyeliner, try Fenty Brown Liquid Liner, $24 (ulta.com)

Brown Eyeliner, try Fenty Brown Liquid Liner, $24

Kostek goes back to the eyes to do a “feline flick.” She recommends only doing the ends of the eyes as the cat-eye is a delicate look.

Charlotte Tilbury - Under Eye in Plum and Gold, $32 (sephora.com)

Charlotte Tilbury - Under Eye in Plum and Gold, $32

Kostek says this product looks exceptional for those with blue-green eyes.

MAC Lipstick in Yash, $21 (ulta.com)

MAC Lipstick in Yash, $21

“This is like my secret weapon. No one knows about it,” Kostek says. Except you, until now. 

