Camille Kostek’s Tips for Nailing a Job Interview

Camille Kostek’s TV career is booming. The 2019 SI Swimsuit Issue cover model has been proving she has the interviewing chops in her turn as host of NBC’s new dance challenge show, Dancing With Myself. She has also rocked red carpet interviews for E!, served as on-field host of the TBS game show Wipeout and fronted the livestream for the 2022 SI Swimsuit launch event last month. It’s safe to say she has a command of dynamic dialogue. And though most of us aren't on the red carpet or a game show as a part of our daily existence, Kostek says her hosting skills can be translated to a real-life job interview. Here are her top four tips.

Do Your Homework

“Do your homework and research the talent,” says Kostek. You don’t want to show up to an interview and not know the person you’re interviewing or the position’s details. It’s important to have the background knowledge so you can speak from a place of confidence and show the company and hiring manager you’re passionate about the position.

Listen and Respond

“Really listen to them and what they have to say,” says Kostek. “At the beginning of my career, I would have my questions and just ask them, nothing more. But when you listen to the person and absorb everything, you can answer with truth and honesty. It allows the conversation to flow and makes for an organic discussion.”

Have Backup Questions

While letting a conversation happen organically is key, there still may be lags in the flow. That’s where the model’s next tip comes in. “Have some questions in your back pocket,” she says. “Having those bullet points will help to keep the conversation moving.”

Be Yourself

Finally, just be you. “Always bring your flair–that’s what makes for the best interview,” says Kostek. “You want to be that person who will make [the interviewer] feel comfortable and be their best. You can only do that by being you." Plus, Kostek notes, the job is probably not a good fit if they don’t like the real you. It’s better to know that upfront.