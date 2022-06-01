Game Day Style Cam: DiDi Richards

New York Liberty player and SI Swimsuit model, Didi Richard’s was spotted looking effortlessly cool heading into her game against the Minnesota Linx. The 23-year-old sported a “Didi Richards” graphic tee - which is pretty epic in itself. Paired with a low-rise camo pant, dark green jordans, and some XL hoop earrings, she gave every bit of courtside chic inspo.

DiDi Richards, David Sherman/Getty Images

Richards showed her style versatility at the SI Swimsuit 2022 issue release party. She wore a black sheer layered dress for the New York City soiree.

DiDi Richards, Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Our favorite red carpet moment of the weekend was when Richards met and posed with Ciara. Richards, a total fan of the singer, had the sweetest reaction of excitement.

New York Liberty plays the Indiana Fever tonight.