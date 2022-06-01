Game Day Style Cam: DiDi Richards
Didi Richards is effortless cool girl in her latest game day look.
New York Liberty player and SI Swimsuit model, Didi Richard’s was spotted looking effortlessly cool heading into her game against the Minnesota Linx. The 23-year-old sported a “Didi Richards” graphic tee - which is pretty epic in itself. Paired with a low-rise camo pant, dark green jordans, and some XL hoop earrings, she gave every bit of courtside chic inspo.
Richards showed her style versatility at the SI Swimsuit 2022 issue release party. She wore a black sheer layered dress for the New York City soiree.
Our favorite red carpet moment of the weekend was when Richards met and posed with Ciara. Richards, a total fan of the singer, had the sweetest reaction of excitement.
New York Liberty plays the Indiana Fever tonight.