Skip to main content
Highlights of DiDi Richards’s 2022 Photo Shoot in St. Thomas
Highlights of DiDi Richards’s 2022 Photo Shoot in St. Thomas

Game Day Style Cam: DiDi Richards

Didi Richards is effortless cool girl in her latest game day look.

New York Liberty player and SI Swimsuit model, Didi Richard’s was spotted looking effortlessly cool heading into her game against the Minnesota Linx. The 23-year-old sported a “Didi Richards” graphic tee - which is pretty epic in itself. Paired with a low-rise camo pant, dark green jordans, and some XL hoop earrings, she gave every bit of courtside chic inspo. 

DiDi Richards, David Sherman/Getty Images

DiDi Richards, David Sherman/Getty Images

Richards showed her style versatility at the SI Swimsuit 2022 issue release party. She wore a black sheer layered dress for the New York City soiree.

Scroll to Continue

More from SwimLife

DiDi Richards, Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

DiDi Richards, Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Our favorite red carpet moment of the weekend was when Richards met and posed with Ciara. Richards, a total fan of the singer, had the sweetest reaction of excitement.

New York Liberty plays the Indiana Fever tonight. 

MTg5NDQxNzk1Nzk1NDYxMzgy (1)
SwimNews

Katrina Scott Welcomes Arrival of Second Daughter

By Alisandra Puliti
olivia pride
Sexuality & Sexual Health

Olivia Ponton Is Pansexual and Proud

By Evan Nachimson
GettyImages-1398213424
Fashion

Game Day Style Cam: DiDi Richards

By Margot Zamet
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy