These Dream Airbnbs Should Be on Your Vacation List

Summer is officially here, so it’s time to take that much-needed vacation. And you don’t just want a simple get-out-of-town escapade; after everything we’ve been through over the past couple of years, you deserve to go big. But what does that look like? How about gathering up all your family and friends and booking a dreamy rental home on Airbnb? The online accommodation booking platform has many OMG-worthy houses that will kick your vacation up a notch (or 10). Here are five of our favorites scattered across the globe.

Called Sharma Springs, the five-story, five-bedroom house is perched on the edge of the Ayung River Valley and is made out of bamboo.

Indonesia is one of those countries that has all the makings of an exotic getaway. But one rental home, in particular, is straight out of a jungle fantasy. Called Sharma Springs, the five-story, five-bedroom house is perched on the edge of the Ayung River Valley and is made out of bamboo. To enter, you walk through a bamboo tube like a bridge directly linking you to the front door, making the entrance alone magical. From there, you can enjoy a kitchen, dining area, pool, workspace on the top floor, media room, kids’ playroom and an outside barbecue area. And nearly every spot in the house has incredible river valley views. No wonder it’s consistently ranked as one of the best rentals available on Airbnb.

Guests who have stayed here describe it as a fairytale-like experience ideal for those looking to be immersed in nature and feel a sense of calm.

If you’re looking for a more intimate escape with a loved one, book this treehouse pod in Joncherey, Bourgogne Franche-Comté, France. You’ll sleep suspended above the forest floor while a hovering walkway leads you to a dining and lounging nook complete with a private Nordic bath and deck overlooking the treetops and lake below. Guests who have stayed here describe it as a fairytale-like experience ideal for those looking to be immersed in nature and feel a sense of calm.

Highland Castle is ready to welcome you near Lake George in New York.

To live like royalty, you don’t have to travel to the United Kingdom. Highland Castle is ready to welcome you near Lake George in New York. It’s situated on a stunning mountaintop that overlooks the famed lake below and the Adirondacks. Up to 28 people can book the property giving you access to the Great Hall, a music room/library, kitchen, dining room, family room and bedrooms with names like the “Royal Bedroom” and the “King’s Suite.” And you can expect all the design details of a majestic castle, including a stone facade, winding wood staircase, stained-glass windows, soaring vaulted ceilings, armor, tapestries, and more. All you need to decide is who will be in your court for this incredible retreat.

Called Filanda, the four-bedroom property is located on the lake in the old town of Brienno.

A trip to Lake Como is already heavenly. But rent this private villa and take the experience to another level. Called Filanda, the four-bedroom property is located on the lake in the old town of Brienno. You’ll have sweeping views of the water, and, better yet, a pool with unobstructed vistas of the picturesque spot. As far as the accommodations go, you’ll get to stay in a restored 17th-century silk spinning mill complete with stone coverings, vaulted ceilings and an antique chimney. Oversized windows in nearly every room ensure that you’ll be able to gaze at the stunning lake at all times.

The famous Kellogg Doolittle estate in Joshua Tree, Calif., is an architectural marvel created over 25 years by architect Ken Kellogg and master craftsman John Vugrin.

Unfortunately, while we can’t vacation off this planet at the moment, there is a rental home available that will give you spacey vibes. The famous Kellogg Doolittle estate in Joshua Tree, Calif., is an architectural marvel created over 25 years by architect Ken Kellogg and master craftsman John Vugrin. The result is a home with no straight lines or rectangular spaces. Instead, there are 26-winged piers that blend into the natural landscape (aka a million-year-old rock formation). If you want to stay home, glass panels and several outdoor terraces give you incredible sunrise and sunset views. And if you’re going to venture out, the location on a quiet edge of Joshua Tree National Park means you get a private path into an untrafficked section of the park.