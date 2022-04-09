Where to Head In Dubai for a Grown-Up Spring Break Vacation

After two years of shutdowns, restrictions and masks, most of us are ready to let loose. And what better way to kick off what will hopefully be a hot girl summer than a grown-up spring break? Well, if you are seeking luxury, sun and plenty of fun, the place to go is Dubai.

Beach party Bohemia in Dubai. FIVE Palm Jumeirah

Dubai inspires wanderlust with its luxe hotels, breathtaking views and endless nightlife. However, for those of us coming from chilly climates, the sun and sand have a lot of appeal. Palm Jumeirah Island is where sun seekers head year-round. If you are looking for your first beach party of the year, book a room at the FIVE Palm Jumeirah—guests at this hotel are in for a good time.

An aerial view of the pool and beach at FIVE Palm Jumeriah. J.Q. Louise

FIVE Palm Jumeirah hosts a weekly house-music beach party called Bohemia that is just the thing to ring in your travels this year. Each week internationally known DJs such as Lost Frequencies, Robin Schulz and Joris Voorn play on the beach while guests enjoy the sunset over Dubai Marina and the Persian Gulf. The entire beach is kitted out in bohemian decor, dancers and performers are out and about the entire afternoon, and FIVE’s signature drinks and bites are flowing. Revelers also have the option to take a dip in a beach Jacuzzi or cool off in the glass-lined beachside pool.

Views from the beach party at FIVE Palm Jumeriah. FIVE Palm Jumeriah.

Music is central to the FIVE brand. In fact, FIVE recently launched its own music label, FIVE Music. So whether or not you make it out to Dubai this year, you can find FIVE on Spotify and check out their popular playlists to add some rhythm to your day. “FIVE Music was a natural extension of our brand and going ahead we have lots of releases planned,” says FIVE Hotels and Resorts CEO Aloki Batra. “We want our guests to stay in touch with FIVE no matter where they are in the world via our music.”

Guests enjoying the party. FIVE Palm Jumeriah.

While Bohemia is the place to be on Saturday afternoons, there is plenty to do every day at FIVE Palm Jumeirah. Start the day with breakfast on your balcony overlooking the Gulf, sip craft cocktails by the beach, and luxuriate at the REFIVE Spa. Trust me, you will have Instagram fodder for weeks after your trip!

Dance the day away at Bohemia and soak up the sun on this bucket-list-worthy trip to Dubai at FIVE. It’s all just a nonstop flight away from most major cities.

Room prices vary but can be as low as $230/night.