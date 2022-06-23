Emily DiDonato Is Back on YouTube!

Emily DiDonato is back! Six months after giving birth to her daughter, Teddy, the SI Swimsuit model took to YouTube to reconnect with her followers. DiDonato answered questions, talking about motherhood, leaving New York City, wellness and more in the 18-minute video. Here’s a sampling of some of what was uncovered.

Motherhood

DiDonato said that nursing Teddy was difficult because of a little known condition called dysphoric milk ejection reflex (D-MER), where nursing mothers develop negative emotions just before milk is released. “Like so many other women I felt an insane amount of pressure to nurse,” she said.”Once I finally gave Teddy formula and we found the right one for her (which did take time) I was like, ‘Oh, I can do this.’” She continued to say that she feels so excited to wake up every day to take care of the newborn. “The love that you feel for your child is just out of control pure obsession love and I think that’s really special.”

Fitness and Wellness

DiDonato’s current fitness regimen includes an hour of walking per day, two days of weightlifting, one day of yoga and SLT pilates classes. Her diet includes scrambled eggs for breakfast, grilled chicken with veggies for lunch, and a protein, vegetable and some sort of carbohydrate for dinner. She shared she often snacks throughout the day on almonds, popcorn or fruit.

She also gave a rundown of her morning beauty routine, which includes Covey Next Up Vitamin C Serum, Covey Last But Not Least Moisturizer, Biossance Squalane + Zinc Sheer Mineral Sunscreen, Maybelline Instant Age Rewind, Maybelline Fit Me Foundation, Charlotte Tilbury Bronzer, Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask, Maybelline Brow Fast Sculpt, Maybelline Colossal Curl Bounce and Batiste Dry Shampoo. (DiDonato founded the Covey skincare line in the spring of 2021 and has served as the face of Maybelline for years.)

Moving Out Of NYC

The new family is trading skyscrapers for fresh air and will be moving to upstate New York in August for at least a year. While DiDonato considered keeping a place in the city, her husband felt like it would be advantageous to go all in and give suburban life a try.

We’ll be watching YouTube for further updates as the family settles into their new digs later this summer.