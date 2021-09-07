Emily DiDonato Rocks Chic Yet Comfortable Pregnancy Style

Fans of Emily DiDonato love following her journey and advice on everything from fitness to beauty. So when the model—who made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2013—announced in June that she was expecting a baby girl later this year, followers wasted no time asking her pregnancy and baby tips. And while DiDonato has been open about prenatal nutrition to first trimester woes, what we love following the most is her impeccable pregnancy style.

So long are the days of moo moos and frumpy wear when it comes to dressing up that baby bump. Today, some brands make such chic maternity wear you might even consider donning the duds even if you aren’t expecting. And that’s precisely what DiDonato is doing. Almost daily, she shares pics on her social media, revealing her superbly debonair pregnancy style. Here are some of our faves.

Floral Fun

The 30-year-old rocked a rainbow-hued flora maxi dress from LoveShackFancy to her Covey pop-up shop at the LoveShackFancy in Southampton. The fit perfectly accentuated her bump while leaving plenty of wiggle room.

Bohemian Knit

DiDonato looked effortlessly chic in the Camilla dress by Hatch. The knit tank dress with pointelle detailing was made for those summer beach days of being barefoot and pregnant.

Maternity Mini-Dress

Who says you just have to show off the baby bump? So instead, the model donned a simple back mini-dress by Asos maternity that showed off her enviable legs. A pair of Birkenstock sandals and a YSL bag pulled the whole look together.

Form-Fitting Fashion

To really accentuate her growing baby bump, DiDonato rocked a skin-tight, low-cut, black-and-white checkered dress by French brand Rouje. “Does this dress make me look pregnant,” she cheekily captioned the photo. “the correct answer to comment is yes! #19weekspregnant.”

Chic and Casual

Even her loungewear is stylish! The beauty product founder wore a simple denim top, white jeans, a baseball hat and black sandals for a lazy afternoon around the house.

Wrapped to Perfection

While we can’t wait to see what DiDonato has in-store for autumn and winter wear, for now, we love her summer pregnancy style. This button-up wrap dress from Anemos is perfect for a beach day or night out.

Business Casual Bump

The mom-to-be was the epitome of a business casual chic while at ​​a Hampton’s event for Covey and DL1961 jeans. She rocked an oversized striped button-up shirt and paired it with white jeans that subtly showed off her growing bump.