19 Late Summer Skirts You Can Wear Into Fall 2022
Skirts are making a serious comeback in all forms so we’ve rounded up some of our favorites of the moment. Browse our recommended minis, midis and maxis, perfect to soak up the remaining hot summer days in. (Bonus: throw on a pair of boots and you’re good for the fall season.) A slip skirt and chunky sweater makes for a great fall uniform. Get in the party-season mindset by styling a sequin skirt for everyday wear. Read on for some of our faves (several of which you can snag at a discount right now).
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Everlane - The Crochet Knit Skirt, $52 (everlane.com)
More from SwimLife
This crochet knit skirt is perfect for crisper mornings with your coffee.
Bardot - Tie Waist Skirt, £98.00 (revolve.com)
You can wear this skirt on your night out on the town or to a first date for drinks at your favorite bar.
LoveShackFancy - Ruffle Mini Skirt, £193.29 (revolve.com)
For when you’re not ready to say goodbye to summer.
MAJORELLE - Liza Embroidered Mini Skirt, £232.00 (revolve.com)
The embroidery on this mini is both tasteful and sexy.
Lovers and Friends - Madalena Midi Skirt, £168.00 (revolve.com)
This look is quirky and chic.
Hutch - Pleated Tulle Skirt, $168 (anthropologie.com)
Float out of summer and into fall in this pleated tulle skirt.
The Somerset Collection by Anthropologie - The Somerset Maxi Skirt, $130 (anthropologie.com)
This styling is approachable and unique in one.
By Anthropologie - Trench Mini Skirt, $98 (anthropologie.com)
Live out your preppy fantasies.
Mare Mare x Anthropologie - Side Button Maxi Skirt, $130 (anthropologie.com)
The side button and thigh reveal is an epic pairing.
Elie Saab - Pleated Gabardine Mini Skirt, $890 (modaoperandi.com)
Super versatile to wear to work, on a date or hanging out in the park.
SIR - Constantine Ruched Maxi Skirt, $260 (modaoperandi.com)
Floral goodness. Curl up with a book in this skirt.
Wardrobe.NYC - Wip Skirt Midi, $350 (modaoperandi.com)
Wear this to the office and mountains will move.
Johanna Ortiz - Pacifico Sur Vegan Leather Midi Skirt, $950 (modaoperandi.com)
This vegan leather midi is sustainable and beautiful.
ESTELLE - Cinque Terre Floral Linen Skirt, $149 (nordstrom.com)
I’ll take seven pumpkin-spice lattes please.
ASOS - Belted Button Through Midi Skirt, $43 (asos.com)
The color, the design, ah! This piece has it all.
ASOS - Structured Bralette Top With Stitching Detail and Skirt Set, $36 (asos.com)
Belted mini skirt? Say no more.
MOTHER - The Ruffle Denim Mini Skirt, $123.75 (bloomingdales.com)
A classic look with a twist.
MOTHER The It's-A-Wrap Skirt, $228 (freepeople.com)
Professional, classy and refined.
Ulla Johnson - Otto Skirt, $425 (shopbop.com)
Subtle but fashionable in all the right places.