Danielle Herrington's Top Closet Staples

19 Late Summer Skirts You Can Wear Into Fall 2022

Skirts are having a moment and you don’t want to miss it.

Skirts are making a serious comeback in all forms so we’ve rounded up some of our favorites of the moment. Browse our recommended minis, midis and maxis, perfect to soak up the remaining hot summer days in. (Bonus: throw on a pair of boots and you’re good for the fall season.) A slip skirt and chunky sweater makes for a great fall uniform. Get in the party-season mindset by styling a sequin skirt for everyday wear. Read on for some of our faves (several of which you can snag at a discount right now).

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Everlane - The Crochet Knit Skirt, $52 (everlane.com)

Everlane - The Crochet Knit Skirt
This crochet knit skirt is perfect for crisper mornings with your coffee.

Bardot - Tie Waist Skirt, £98.00 (revolve.com)

Revolve - Bardot Tie Waist Skirt in Tan

You can wear this skirt on your night out on the town or to a first date for drinks at your favorite bar.

LoveShackFancy - Ruffle Mini Skirt, £193.29 (revolve.com)

LoveShackFancy - Ruffle Mini Skirt in Black

For when you’re not ready to say goodbye to summer.

MAJORELLE - Liza Embroidered Mini Skirt, £232.00 (revolve.com)

6-majorelle---liza-embroidered-mini-skirt-in-desert

The embroidery on this mini is both tasteful and sexy.

Lovers and Friends - Madalena Midi Skirt, £168.00 (revolve.com)

Lovers and Friends Madalena Midi Skirt in Mara Print

This look is quirky and chic.

Hutch - Pleated Tulle Skirt, $168 (anthropologie.com)

Anthropologie Hutch Pleated Tulle Skirt

Float out of summer and into fall in this pleated tulle skirt.

The Somerset Collection by Anthropologie - The Somerset Maxi Skirt, $130 (anthropologie.com)

Anthropologie - The Somerset Maxi Skirt

This styling is approachable and unique in one.

By Anthropologie - Trench Mini Skirt, $98 (anthropologie.com)

Anthropologie - Trench Mini Skirt

Live out your preppy fantasies.

Mare Mare x Anthropologie - Side Button Maxi Skirt, $130 (anthropologie.com)

Anthropologie - Mare Mare x Anthropologie Side Button Maxi Skirt

The side button and thigh reveal is an epic pairing.

Elie Saab - Pleated Gabardine Mini Skirt, $890 (modaoperandi.com)

Moda Operandi - Elie Saab Pleated Gabardine Mini Skirt

Super versatile to wear to work, on a date or hanging out in the park.

SIR - Constantine Ruched Maxi Skirt, $260 (modaoperandi.com)

Moda Operandi - Constantine Ruched Maxi Skirt

Floral goodness. Curl up with a book in this skirt.

Wardrobe.NYC - Wip Skirt Midi, $350 (modaoperandi.com)

Moda Operandi - Dearborn Canvas Rinsed Midi Skirt

Wear this to the office and mountains will move.

Johanna Ortiz - Pacifico Sur Vegan Leather Midi Skirt, $950 (modaoperandi.com)

Moda Operandi - Pacifico Sur Vegan Leather Midi Skirt

This vegan leather midi is sustainable and beautiful.

ESTELLE - Cinque Terre Floral Linen Skirt, $149 (nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom - Cinque Terre Floral Linen Skirt Plus Size

I’ll take seven pumpkin-spice lattes please. 

ASOS - Belted Button Through Midi Skirt, $43 (asos.com)

asos - belted button through midi skirt in pink

The color, the design, ah! This piece has it all.

ASOS - Structured Bralette Top With Stitching Detail and Skirt Set, $36 (asos.com)

asos - Structured Bralette Top With Stitching Detail and Skirt Set

Belted mini skirt? Say no more. 

MOTHER - The Ruffle Denim Mini Skirt, $123.75 (bloomingdales.com)

Bloomingdales - MOTHER - The Ruffle Denim Mini Skirt

A classic look with a twist.

MOTHER The It's-A-Wrap Skirt, $228 (freepeople.com)

Nordstrom - Mother It's A Wrap Faux Leather Skirt

Professional, classy and refined.

Ulla Johnson - Otto Skirt, $425 (shopbop.com)

Ulla Johnson - Otto Skirt

Subtle but fashionable in all the right places.

Screen Shot 2022-09-03 at 11.07.12 AM
