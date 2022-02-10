Who has heard the myth that Black girls don’t need sunscreen? Nearly everyone. (In case you don’t know already, that’s 100% false.) When SI Swimsuit cover model and tennis star Naomi Osaka was younger, she believed that her melanin protected her enough not to need regular sunscreen application. Melanin-rich skin can also display various common skin conditions differently than does white skin. Olamide Olowe grew up going to several dermatologists who told her they didn’t even know how to treat her darker skin. Osaka and Olowe have taken what they’ve learned from their experiences and have launched brands focusing on skincare education that provide product solutions where they saw a lack of options. Read on for more women who did the same.

Five Female-Owned Skincare Brands Great For Melanin-Rich Skin ROSEN Skincare Founded by Jamika Martin in 2017, ROSEN Skincare is a line for acne-prone skin with clean formulations. ROSEN took a research-based approach to updating the kinds of products associated with clearing acne. Their social media is full of educational videos on skincare, as well as videos normalizing textured skin, acne and hyperpigmentation. A fan favorite product? Try the Super Smoothie Cleanser. Black Girl Sunscreen Black Girl Sunscreen, founded by Shontay Lundy in 2016, was created specifically for people of color and is formulated so that there is no white cast left on skin after applying. The brand also works to promote the practice that sunscreen should be a part of everyone’s daily skincare routine. A fan favorite product? Try Make It Matte SPF 45 Topicals With Topicals, founders Claudia Teng and Olamide Olowe offer science-baked and clinically-tested products to treat chronic skin conditions.They also work to normalize skin conditions. A featured part of their branding states that one in four Americans experience chronic skin conditions, including eczema and hyperpigmentation. Topicals products range from in-grown hair serum to creams that work to balance skin tone. A fan favorite product? Try the High Roller Ingrown Tonic Kinlo After learning the truth about melanin and the sun, Naomi Osaka teamed up with dermatologist Dr. Naana Boakye to launch a skincare line formulated with natural ingredients specifically for melanin-rich skin tones. The Kinlo product line includes various sunscreens and moisturizing post-sun refreshing mists, as well as these ingenious stickers that change color to remind you when to re-apply your sunscreen. A fan favorite product? Golden Rays Sunscreen - SPF 50 Common Heir Common Heir was founded two years ago by Angela Ubias and Cary Lin with sustainability and community in mind. The line has just one product: Vitamin C Serum. Vitamin C is especially beneficial for evening skin tone from hyperpigmentation, and their Vitamin C serum comes in small biodegradable, vegan, single-use capsules to maximize potency. A fan favorite product? Vitamin C Serum