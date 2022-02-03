Five French Influencers You Need To Follow

Paris Fashion Week was in full force last week with celebrity-packed shows and the season’s hottest designs walking down the runway at the biannual event. The French are known for their impeccable style – sophisticated and sexy yet effortless – and they have a certain je ne sais quoi when pulling together an outfit. And just like the U.S., the European city is filled with influencers showing how to pull off that look and giving an insight into the romanticized culture. Who are these incredibly fashionable people? Here are five of our favorite French influencers.

Jeanne Damas

Growing up in Paris, Damas was inspired by the parade of fashionable women she witnessed from her parents’ restaurant in the Bastille district. Since 2016, the model and influencer has delivered her chic lifestyle to all corners of the world with Rouje, her own brand of fashion, beauty and accessories.

Fatou N’diaye

Beauty and fashion blogger N'diaye has been writing since 2007. She created Black Beauty Bag as a resource for women of color throughout the world and has partnered with major brands like L'Oreal and Georgio Armani. An advocate for inclusion and diversity, the model/actress also publishes product reviews and makeup tutorials to her YouTube channel.

Sabina Socol

Born and raised in Romania, Socol moved to France as a teen. She later became the social editor for L'Officiel magazine in Paris while gathering her own audience via social media. She recently launched Pujka, a ready-to-wear collection she describes as "for women of today, of right now and for tomorrow."

Anne Laure Mais Moreau

As founder and artistic director of Musier Paris, Moreau draws creative inspiration from the casual surf culture in her native southwest of France. But perhaps most important is Museir's approach to sustainable manufacturing. The 4-year-old brand aims for 100% French production, adding local suppliers to reduce their carbon footprint each season.

Scheena Donia

Donia, an Image consultant and motivational speaker, published “C’est Maman qui commande” in 2021. Described as “a comic book for the whole family,” this mother of four certainly knows a thing or two about modern parenting. She also offers daily lifestyle, beauty, fashion and parenting tips with her broad reach across social media.