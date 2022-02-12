Five Luxurious Sports-Themed Getaways

Getty Images

This Sunday marks one of the biggest days in the sports calendar: the Super Bowl. And if you’re lucky enough to be in Los Angeles this year for the Big Game, you’re bound to pay a pretty penny for the rare Super Bowl experience. But that’s certainly not the only luxurious sports getaway available. In fact, some insanely grand ones worldwide would please a variety of athletic fans. So, whether you’re into skiing or cycling, here are some of the most lavish sports-themed vacations.

Attend Five Sporting Events in a Week

Later this month, The Palm Beaches will be home to what the locals are calling the Ultimate Week of Sports. From Feb. 19-26, you can have a VIP experience attending five world-class sporting events—the ATP’s Delray Beach Open, the Gauntlet of Polo, the PGA Tour’s Honda Classic, the Winter Equestrian Festival, and normally, opening weekend for MLB spring training. Unfortunately Spring Training is currently on hold due to the MLB lockout, but all of the other events are still happening. You can also have access to luxury travel and accommodations as the cherry on top. We’re talking private jet, dinner onboard a chartered yacht, a personal shopping experience along Worth Avenue, pampering at a world-renowned spa, and a stay in a private suite at the finest luxury resort, where staff will be at your disposal.

Paraglide to a Remote Ski Spot

Luxury tour operator Scott Dunn has skiers who want an incredible adventure this winter season covered. The outfit has curated an itinerary in Lech, Austria, that starts at a chic hotel and chalet Aurelio at the top of the Arlberg mountains. From there, guests will take a tandem paraglider to a remote spot where they will be served lunch, then hit the slopes to the bottom. This entire experience will be videotaped for guests to watch before they have dinner.This trip is everything one may want to experience all in one; views, serenity and adventure.

Have a Soccer-Themed Getaway Curated by a Former Manchester United Captain

If you’re going on a soccer-themed vacation, it might as well be planned by a pro soccer player. Former Manchester United captain Eric Cantona recently launched a series of curated trips called Looking FC. The four-day trips were crafted by Cantona himself and take guests to major global soccer cities such as Manchester and Lisben and culminate in a game-day experience in the passion seating of iconic stadiums aiming to bring fans closer to the game they love.

Bike With a Tour de France Pro

Hidden just outside the charming city of Greenville, S.C., is the stunning, 13-room boutique property Hotel Domestique owned by 17-time Tour de France rider George Hincapie. Not only does he own the hotel, but the former pro racer also hosts various camps throughout the year where you can ride with him and other professionals. Even if Hincapie isn’t on site, the hotel will provide a variety of top-of-the-line road bikes and pro-approved routes.

Enjoy a $197,020 Outdoor Sport Extravaganza

Luxury sporting club The Preserve, located in Richmond, R.I., is the ultimate destination for true outdoors and adventure lovers. The property offers an over-the-top package that includes a private jet transfer from New York City or Boston, a two-night stay for two in a Hilltop Lodge Suite, a romantic dinner for two at a Maker’s Mark Hobbit House, and a private Safari Tent experience with scotch, cigars and s’mores. Oh, but that’s not all. You’ll also get a 90-minute massage, a sunset couples’ buggy ride and a private fireworks display. As far as the outdoor activities, you have a choice of three, including fly-fishing, clay shooting, biking, hiking and zip-lining. Plus, you’ll get a 2022 Land Rover Defender 4D Sport Utility to use for off-roading while on the property and to take home afterward. Talk about the ultimate souvenir!