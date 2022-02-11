Four Basics You Need to Nail That Effortless Parisian Style
We all know classic French girl style when we see it. The overall look appears effortless, and the outfit strikes a perfect balance between sexy and comfortable. It’s why so many non-Parisians have looked up to the fashionable ladies for decades. While it was Bridget Bardot in the 1950s, it's now influencers like Jeanne Damas. And who can forget the phenomenon "Emily in Paris?" But regardless of the era, there's still a yearning to know their secrets.
So, we decided to reach out to NYC-based stylist Jordanna Sharp whose worked in fashion PR, management, and photography for a decade, and transitioned to styling after becoming a mom. Here, the pro reveals what it takes to nail that Parisian style. The good news? Four key basics go a long way.
“These items are closet staples and can easily be worn in multiple ways to take them from day-to-day items to nighttime looks,” says Sharp. “I think if you are going to splurge or invest in pieces, it should be ones that will hold value in your closet, that you never want to throw out and always want to wear.”
Black Blazer
"Parisian Style is about mixing closet staples that make you feel effortlessly put together," says Sharp. "The black (oversized) blazer is a wardrobe hero piece, like the textured double-breasted on from Zara. When paired with jeans, a striped tee, a button-down, it allows you to look dressed up yet laid back all at once. Paired here with a dainty ballerina flat to mix daytime cool with nighttime chic."
Also pictured: long sleeve, icon jean, and ballerina flat.
Black Pant
"Tailored detailing is what takes any look from ordinary to Parisian," says Sharp. "A good black pant is key. That's why I love the Helmut Lang black pants. It doesn't fall into a 'trend' buy and is timeless. The detail is in the shape and fit of the pant, the high waist and bootcut leg paired with a slightly oversized sweater and sneakers is the perfect balance of feminine and cool combined."
Also pictured: sweater, similar ankle boot, white sneaker.
Trench Coat
”The Wardrobe NYC Trench is definitely a splurge piece but in my opinion worth the investment,” says Sharp. “Investing in timeless staples such as this trench coat is a given to achieve a Parisian chic aesthetic. These pieces don’t age. A trench coat can be worn time and time again with the power to elevate any look it is paired with. Keep it simple with a long sleeve tee and bootleg or straight-cut jeans."
Also pictured: long sleeve, bootcut jean, and round tow boots.
White Shirt
"The same rule applies to a versatile white shirt," says Sharp. "It's a comfortable basic that allows you to combine femininity with more masculine touches. Pair it with a knit skirt and heeled boot to achieve this goal. I love Norma Kamali’s boyfriend button-down.”
Also pictured: knit skirt, grey slouch boot.