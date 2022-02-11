Four Basics You Need to Nail That Effortless Parisian Style

We all know classic French girl style when we see it. The overall look appears effortless, and the outfit strikes a perfect balance between sexy and comfortable. It’s why so many non-Parisians have looked up to the fashionable ladies for decades. While it was Bridget Bardot in the 1950s, it's now influencers like Jeanne Damas. And who can forget the phenomenon "Emily in Paris?" But regardless of the era, there's still a yearning to know their secrets.

So, we decided to reach out to NYC-based stylist Jordanna Sharp whose worked in fashion PR, management, and photography for a decade, and transitioned to styling after becoming a mom. Here, the pro reveals what it takes to nail that Parisian style. The good news? Four key basics go a long way.

“These items are closet staples and can easily be worn in multiple ways to take them from day-to-day items to nighttime looks,” says Sharp. “I think if you are going to splurge or invest in pieces, it should be ones that will hold value in your closet, that you never want to throw out and always want to wear.”